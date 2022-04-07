Pinterest announces ban on climate misinformation

Social media platform claims to be the first to have 'clearly defined guidelines' to tackle false or misleading climate change information across both advertising and user content

Pinterest has announced plans to block all climate misinformation on its site, across both content posted by users and ads placed by companies.

The social media company said it would take down content that denies the existence or effects of climate change, as well as posts that deny the issue is caused by humans.

Pinterest said it would also remove misleading content about climate change solutions and content that misrepresents scientific data, including by omission or through misleading selection of facts. Harmful or misleading information about extreme weather events and natural disasters will similarly be banned, it said.

Pinterest confirmed it has also updated its advertising guidelines to explicitly prohibit any ads containing conspiracy theories, misinformation, and disinformation related to climate change.

"Pinterest believes in cultivating a space that's trusted and truthful for those using our platform," said Sarah Bromma, the company's head of policy. "This bold move is an expansion of our broader misinformation guidelines, which we first developed in 2017 to address public health misinformation and have since updated to address new and emerging issues as they come to the forefront. The expanded climate misinformation policy is yet another step in Pinterest's journey to combat misinformation and create a safe space online."

Social media companies have come under growing fire for their role in facilitating the spread of climate misinformation that hinders efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to stabilise temperatures at safer levels.

Pinterest said the move made it the first major digital platform to have clearly defined guidelines against false or misleading climate change information across both advertising and user content.

Michael Khoo, climate disinformation co-chair at Friends of the Earth, commended Pinterest for its decision to ban climate disinformation from the site and urged other digital platforms to follow suit.

"Climate disinformation on digital platforms is a serious threat to the public support needed to solve the climate crisis," he said. "Pinterest has demonstrated great leadership by creating a community standard that includes a definition of climate misinformation, and we will continue to press all platforms for transparency and reporting on their actions. We encourage others to take note of Pinterest's efforts to reduce climate change disinformation."

Pinterest said it had partnered with the Climate Disinformation Coalition and the Conscious Advertising Network to develop its new climate disinformation policies, noting that tackling issues like climate change misinformation was complex and required "the support and collaboration of an entire ecosystem" of experts.

"It is unequivocal that climate misinformation combined with advertising tools delays meaningful climate action," said Jake Dubbins, co-chair of the Conscious Advertising Network. "The Conscious Advertising Network is delighted to partner with Pinterest who is taking a genuine leadership position by publishing this robust, well-considered and comprehensive climate misinformation policy. We look forward to the continued collaboration and call on all other tech platforms to follow Pinterest's lead," 

Pinterest also said that its users were increasingly using the platform for inspiration on how to incorporate sustainability into their lifestyles, noting that searches for "zero waste tips" and "recycling clothes ideas" had increased six and four fold respectively since last year.

