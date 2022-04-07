Johnson Matthey secures $400m government-backed loan for hydrogen research push

Industrial group Johnson Matthey has secured a $400m sustainability-linked loan backed by the UK government that will enable it to boost research and development (R&D) of hydrogen technologies that can enable decarbonisation.

The UK's export credit agency announced yesterday that it had underwritten the loan to Johnson Matthey to boost research and development in a range of sustainable technologies, claiming the loan is the biggest single investment to date in a UK company researching "hydrogen-based energy and reusable technology of its kind".

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said investment in hydrogen technologies would boost the UK's export capacity and economy, while helping to deliver on its climate goals.

"Investments in hydrogen technologies will blast domestic energy production higher than ever - securing the future supply of cleaner energy at home and helping us to export abroad," she said. "This will make for a healthier, wealthier future for the UK while protecting the planet."

HSBC, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and Bank of America are providing the financing for the UK Export Finance-backed loan, which is also contingent on Johnson Matthew reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonising its energy procurement. Under the terms of the deal, the firm's progress against these goals is set to be independently monitored by a third party.

Stephen Oxley, chief financial officer at Johnson Matthey, said the announcement highlighted the firm's commitment to achieving its sustainability goals and targets. "The loans will help support the significant investment we are making to help create a cleaner, healthier world," he said.

Johnson Matthey said the funds would support high-skilled green jobs in the UK, noting that the company employed thousands of people in Hertfordshire, Swindon, Lancashire, and London.

The loan was announced as the UK government indicated it intends to increase its 2030 targets for low carbon hydrogen production from 5GW to 10GW as part of its strategy to shore up domestic energy security in response to the cost of living crisis and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It also comes as energy analyst Wood Mackenzie published an outlook for the global hydrogen market, which predicted the sector would require a "bare minimum" of $600m of investment and policy support by 2050.

Hydrogen fuel is touted as a key long-term solution for decarbonising aviation, shipping, and energy-intensive industries that are currently heavily dependent on fossil fuels. Recent trials in North West England have seen the low-carbon fuel used successfully in furnaces used to make Unilever household goods and sheet glass made by Pilkingdon UK. The fuel could also play a major role in energy storage, power generation, and potentially heating, although experts have argued it should initially be deployed in hard to decarbonise sectors where renewables and electrification are less likely to play a role.

Wood Mackenzie today noted that demand for low carbon hydrogen is set to soar over the coming years, from below one million tonnes today to 223 million tonnes by 2050, as energy security and net zero plans gain traction. Power is set to become the "primary demand sector" for hydrogen from 2036, it said, although the market will initially be driven by demand for 'green' ammonia - a fuel made from green hydrogen and nitrogen seen by some energy experts as an effective way to lower the emissions of coal fired power plants.

Research analyst Bridget van Dorsten predicted hydrogen produced with zero emissions using renewables and electrolysers would dominate the global pipeline. "Green hydrogen is expected to dominate the pipeline, with Australia leading in green hydrogen supply, holding 47 per cent of supply by 2029," she said. "Post-2030, we expect to see supply quickly ramp up worldwide, and China becomes the largest supplier in the late 2040s."

The falling cost of electrolysers over the coming decade will mean that green hydrogen will be able to be produced in most markets for less than $2 a kilo by 2040, Wood Mackenzie said.

In related news, trade body Hydrogen UK announced earlier this week that it had added 10 new members, an intake it said made it the largest hydrogen trade body in the UK.

National Grid Gas Transmission, Progressive Energy, RWE, GHD, Bosch, BayoTech, Kiwa, Kellas Midstream, Morrison Energy Services, and Green Hydrogen Solutions are the companies to have joined the group, which now counts 33 members across the hydrogen value chain.