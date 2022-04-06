Schroders introduces engagement objectives for equity and bond fund managers

Schroders has set out its stance on active ownership with the launch of an 'Engagement Blueprint', which introduces engagement objectives for its equity and fixed income fund managers and analysts.

The firm has written to its investee companies and clients to inform them of the new Engagement Blueprint.

When considering engaging with the companies in which they invest, Schroders fund managers and analysts will choose from six core themes set out in the blueprint, including climate change, corporate governance, diversity and inclusion, human capital management, human rights, natural capital, and biodiversity.