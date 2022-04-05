Carbon capture firm Climeworks has announced that it has completed a $650m equity round a day, just after the IPCC stated that carbon dioxide removal would now be essential to limit global warming to 1.5C.

The Swiss firm said the CHF600m funding injection would be used to unlock the next phase of the company's growth, as it looks to scale up its direct air capture technology (DAC) to provide the multi-million-tonne capacity that could establish the nascent carbon removal sector as a trillion-dollar market.

Climeworks last year opened the world's first commercial DAC plant at a site in Iceland, which allows it to capture CO2 that is then either permanently returned to earth through safe storage in geological formations or upcycled into climate-friendly products such as carbon-neutral fuels and materials.

"We are proud to partner with our new investors and thankful for the renewed trust of our existing ones, all committed to the long-term journey of Climeworks," said Christoph Gebald, co-founder and co-CEO of the company. "It is thrilling to see the appetite and support of globally leading investors towards the scale up of our technology; this is a great milestone for our company as well as the entire industry."

The financing is co-led by Partners Group and GIC, with further participation from Baillie Gifford, Carbon Removal Partners, Global Founders Capital, John Doerr, M&G, and Swiss Re, as well as other new and existing shareholders including long-term investor and anchor shareholder BigPoint Holding AG.

The move comes just a day after the latest IPCC report said that alongside drastic emissions reductions, carbon removal solutions needed to be deployed at scale to remove historic and residual CO2 emissions and ensure the global economy reaches net zero emissions by 2050, before then enabling net-negative emissions. However, scientists also stressed that businesses and policymakers needed to tread carefully with their support for negative emissions technologies, warning that they could have adverse environmental impacts and risked distracting from the urgent need to cut emissions at source.

The investment follows the successful opening last September of the world's largest direct air capture project in Iceland, which is able to draw 4,000 tonnes of CO2 from the air annually, storing the emissions permanently through a natural mineralisation technology developed by Climeworks partner Carbfix.

The company has subsequently secured contracts with a number of high profile brands to remove emissions from the atmosphere on their behalf, with Swarovski last week joining a client roster that includes Microsoft, Shopify, and Ocado.