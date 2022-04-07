'Britain deserves better': Labour Party calls for onshore wind planning rules to be relaxed

The Labour Party has urged the government to lift the effective moratorium on onshore wind in England and Wales, arguing the move will boost the UK's clean energy supplies and alleviate the ongoing cost-of-living crisis for households by bringing down energy bills.

The opposition party made the call this morning, as it published analysis that estimates a doubling the UK's onshore wind capacity could shave up to £200 annually off household energy bills by 2030.

With the government finalising its Energy Security Strategy, which is expected to be released today, Ministers have faced a barrage of calls from energy experts, climate campaigners, and fuel poverty groups to lift restrictive planning rules for onshore wind that were introduced in 2015 and have brought the sector to a standstill.

Onshore wind is one of the cheapest, quickest forms of power to both build and operate, and yet just 20 turbines secured planning permission in England in the five years between 2016 and 2021.

Briefings to journalists in recent weeks indicated the Business Secretary and Prime Minister were in favour of lifting the effective moratorium on new onshore wind projects as part of the Energy Security Strategy, but more recent reports suggested Boris Johnson is poised to bow to pressure from Conservative MPs and leave the current planning regime intact.

New proposals to offer communities financial incentives if they agree to host new wind farms are expected to feature in the Strategy, but industry insiders are concerned that unless planning rules are relaxed it will struggle to make a significant contribution to efforts to curb fossil fuel imports.

Ed Miliband, shadow secretary of state of climate change and net zero, said Labour would work with other parties to bring legislation forward to lift the onshore wind ban if the Prime Minister did not press ahead with planning system reform that could accelerate onshore wind development.

"Families across the country are paying more on their energy bills because of the government's ban on onshore wind, which also makes us more dependent on imported oil and gas," he said. "If Boris Johnson does not have the strength to do the right thing for the country and face down his backbenchers, Labour is making clear it will support changes to end the onshore wind ban."

Miliband said energy security concerns in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing cost of living crisis demanded more concerted action on clean energy deployment and energy efficiency programmes from the government.

"For our energy security, to cut bills and to tackle the climate crisis, we need a green energy sprint," he said. "Britain deserves better than to be held to ransom by Conservative backbenchers. Where this government cannot lead, Labour will."