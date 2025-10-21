Politics may be loud, but business is clear: Britain's future is already net zero

clock • 4 min read

Britain can make climate leadership the backbone of economic growth, but policy needs to clear the path, writes Sir Ian Cheshire

This autumn's party conferences exposed the ferocious political fight over net zero. The Conservatives pledged to scrap the Climate Change Act and ditch net zero 2050, aping Reform UK's anti-climate narrative....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Policy

Clean Energy Jobs Plan: Government sets out vision to double green energy workforce by 2030
Policy

Clean Energy Jobs Plan: Government sets out vision to double green energy workforce by 2030

Government publishes first national plan to train up next generation of clean energy workers, as part of push to fill 830,000 roles across the sector by 2030

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 October 2025 • 5 min read
Report: Radical food and farming overhaul could cut NHS costs, revive UK economy
Policy

Report: Radical food and farming overhaul could cut NHS costs, revive UK economy

In view of worsening climate threats and food insecurity, UK academic report warns major transformation in diets, land use and farming is needed at a scale and pace not seen since the Second World War

Jane Thynne, Farmers Guardian
clock 16 October 2025 • 3 min read
Autumn Budget: Chancellor urged to tackle 'perfect storm' of high energy prices and grid connection delays
Policy

Autumn Budget: Chancellor urged to tackle 'perfect storm' of high energy prices and grid connection delays

Coalition calls for clearer 'price signal' to unlock billions of pounds in private investment, secure hundreds of thousands of jobs, and 'fast track' industrial decarbonisation

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 October 2025 • 5 min read