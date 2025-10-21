Politics may be loud, but business is clear: Britain's future is already net zero

Britain can make climate leadership the backbone of economic growth, but policy needs to clear the path, writes Sir Ian Cheshire
This autumn's party conferences exposed the ferocious political fight over net zero. The Conservatives pledged to scrap the Climate Change Act and ditch net zero 2050, aping Reform UK's anti-climate narrative....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis