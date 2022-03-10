Study: Insulation and heat pumps can deliver UK energy security more quickly than domestic gas fields

A national heat pump and home insulation roll out would cut demand for Russian gas much more quickly than development of new gas fields in the North Sea, the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) has warned.

An analysis by the think tank notes concludes that the deployment of insulation and electric heat pumps in 6.5 million homes by 2027 could reduce UK gas demand by four per cent, which is roughly equivalent to UK imports of Russian gas.

By enabling citizens to use less gas to heat their homes, a policy focused on heat pumps and insulation could also curb energy bills and protect millions of households from volatile international gas prices, it said.

In contrast, an energy security strategy focused on approving new North Sea oil fields would not shield consumers from volatile international gas prices and would have little short-term impact on the provenance of UK's gas supplies, given the projects in question would not come online until 2028 at the earliest, it said.

"The net zero path leads us to common sense home insulation and clean, renewable, homegrown energy that enables us to cut dependence on other countries like Russia for gas and oil," said Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin, head of analysis at the ECIU. "It's a permanent solution and the UK needs to embrace it with greater urgency if we want to be truly energy secure."

The research is published as the government faces growing calls from some backbenchers to respond to the energy cost crisis and reduce Russia's hold on European energy markets by expanding the domestic reserves of oil and gas and ending the moratorium on fracking.

The Climate Change Committee and other energy experts have pointed out that growing UK supplies of oil and gas would do little to alleviate the impact record energy prices are having on UK energy consumers in the short to medium term, given that it takes years to bring new extraction projects online and gas and electricity prices are set by international gas markets.

As such, a growing number of MPs, campaigners, and businesses have called on the government to focus on boosting building energy efficiency and fast tracking the development and deployment of clean technologies.

The government is set to publish an Energy Independence Plan imminently that is expected to set out the steps it will take to reduce energy consumers' vulnerability to fast-rising gas prices that have been driven by Russia's grip on supplies. It remains to be seen to what extent renewables, heat pumps and energy efficiency are prioritised in the upcoming plan, with reports suggesting that measures to boost clean energy development are likely to be accompanied by plans to fast track the development of new nuclear projects and award more licenses for North Sea oil and gas licenses.

Dr Jan Rosenow, principal and European programme director at the Regulatory Assistance Project (RAP), stressed that a scale up of energy efficiency measures and heat pumps was the "obvious response" to sky high gas prices and the UK's dependence on imported gas. "The government's targets are ambitious but not ambitious enough," he said. "We could go faster and further as the Committee on Climate Change have shown time and time again and get ourselves off Russian gas well before 2027."

In analysis shared on Twitter late last week, Rosenow calculated the UK would have eliminated the need for any Russian gas imports for home heating if it had installed 1.8 million heat pumps instead of 1.7 million fossil gas boilers over the last two years.

The ECIU also pointed to a recent polling exercise it had commissioned that highlighted that 57 per cent of the public believed that replacing gas consumption with renewables was the best way of eliminating UK dependence on Russian gas. Less than a third - 29 per cent - of respondents said they wanted to increase domestic supply of gas through expanded drilling and fracking, it noted.

Conservative MP and former business secretary Andrea Leadsom said that the UK's energy security strategy was likely to include a range of measures, including energy efficiency and clean heating technologies.

"Short term energy measures like better, warmer homes, investing in heat pumps, and increasing our use of offshore wind and the capacity of the North Sea oil basin can help the current energy situation that we are experiencing," she said. "I am confident that these, and other options will be on the table as the government seeks to strengthen our energy security. It is clear that Putin cannot be allowed to continue to wield the weapon of gas prices over us."

