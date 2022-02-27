'Most devastating asssessment so far': IPCC climate impacts report to set out vision of a dangerously heated world

The impacts of climate change on humans and nature are worse than previously anticipated, and the window of opportunity to deal with the crisis is narrowing fast, with some of the effects of global warming now irreversible.

These are among the grim conclusions that are expected to be set out in a landmark Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on climate impacts that is due to be published later this morning, after the final wording of the document was approved by 195 member governments over the weekend.

The Working Group II analysis - the first report on the impact of climate change from IPCC scientists in eight years - will lay out the latest evidence on how accelerating climate change is affecting people and nature around the globe and reiterate calls for urgent action to help society both adapt to worsening climate impacts and slash emissions to help guard against future threats.

Extracts of a draft version of the document, published by the Sunday Times, reveal that climate scientists at the IPCC were in agreement that the impacts of climate change were more severe than set out in previous assessments, with billions of people already being affected by human-induced climate change.

"Some options for climate resilient development have already been forfeited due to past societal choices," the draft text reportedly states, pointing to a "rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all".

Intense discussions to finalise the wording of the summary document to the report that is presented to policymakers around the world came to a close on Sunday.

Ukraine's climate experts withdrew from the marathon negotiations on Thursday, after Russia's invasion of its neighbour forced many delegates into bomb shelters or cut off their internet access.

Meanwhile, sources told The Sunday Times that the Russian delegation had repeatedly railed against the negative tone of the report, with delegates trying to water down mentions of climate impacts caused by human activities and get the text to emphasise some of the benefits of global warming, according to the paper. The news came just a few days after a separate report last week in Politico claimed Russia's delegates had repeatedly tried to amend the text to set out new opportunities for shipping, resource extraction, and agriculture in the Arctic offered by a heating world.

But the draft version of the landmark report seen by the Sunday Times sets out a different picture, highlighting the hugely detrimental impacts increasing global temperatures could have on ecosystems and humans, with the newspaper dubbing the document "the most devastating assessment so far" of the effects of climate change.

The draft text warns that an increase in global temperature rise beyond 1.5C above pre-industrial levels will make many of the effects of global warming "irreversible", according to the paper. And it calculates that an increase by 1.5C to 2C will result in an additional 1.7 billion people being exposed to severe heat, 420 million to extreme heatwaves, and 65 million people to "exceptionally extreme" heatwaves every five years, it said.

Global temperatures are currently 1.1C above pre-industrial levels, with global temperatures expected to overshoot the Paris Agreement's temperature goal of 1.5C over the next 20 years, despite growing numbers of national and corporate net zero targets. A separate report from IPPC scientists last summer warned that global warming is far to exceed 2C this century, unless rapid and deep reductions in greenhouse gas emissions occur in the coming decades.

The Working Group II report put together by 270 scientists from 67 countries for the UN body is the second instalment of a three-part series that collectively make up the sixth assessment cycle of the IPCC, otherwise known as the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6). The first instalment, published last August, looked at the physical science and trajectory of climate change, whereas the third part, to be published in April, will set out strategies and costs of dealing with the environmental crisis.

Speaking to the Guardian yesterday, COP26 President Alok Sharma acknowledged that the report will confirm climate impacts are even worse than previously feared. "The changes in the climate we are seeing today are affecting us much sooner and are greater than we originally thought," he said. "The impacts on our daily lives will be increasingly severe and stark. We will be doing ourselves and our populations a huge disservice if we fail to prepare now, based on the very clear science before us."

Want to help celebrate and showcase the best of the green economy? You can now enter the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2022 and be in with a chance of joining us at the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards this summer.