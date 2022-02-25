Earthshot Prize unveils 'transparent guidebook' criteria for eco-innovators vying for £1m grants

The Earthshot Prize has this week set out a "transparent guidebook" for budding entrepreneurs and eco-innovators seeking to win one of the five tranches of £1m grants through Prince William's flagship environmental and climate awards funding scheme this year.

At present, a team of more than 350 Earthshot Prize 'nominators' from 80 countries are currently on the hunt for "impactful, inclusive and inspiring solutions to the world's greatest environmental challenges", according to organisers of the prize fund.

And as the second year of the prize scheme gets underway, key selection criteria and priorities for potential finalists were unveiled on Wednesday so as to provide a guide to "the tipping point areas we believe will be critical for accelerating progress to repair our planet in this decisive decade", the organisers said.

The five categories for the prize include solutions designed to: mitigate climate change, protect nature, reduce waste, clean the air, and revive oceans.

But in addition to these core focus areas, the Roadmap sets out key filters which Earthshot Prize nominators are using to whittle down applicants to 15 finalists and eventually just five winners, covering diversity and the stage of development solutions are at.

"We have a particular focus on solutions which are beyond idea stage, have tested their solution in-field or with audiences, and are at a 'tipping point' for scaling or replication," the Roadmap states. "We also primarily seek preventative solutions, that can provide an alternative to approaches that cause harm, as well as those that can make systems we use today better, and innovations that help minimise negative impacts on people and on the environment."

The Earthshot Prize also plans to update its criteria for potential winners every year "to reflect what we're seeing and learning from our unique vantage point as a global engine for eco-innovation", it said.

Nominators now have until 4 March to submit entries to the prize. Following an independent assessment process of all submissions managed by the prize's implementation partner Deloitte, a long-list of 30 solutions will then be selected for consideration by a panel of high-profile judges.

First launched last year by the Royal Foundation and the Duke of Cambridge, the inaugural set of five winners was unveiled in October 2021.

Winners included Costa Rica's country-wide programme of paying local citizens and engaging in indigenous communities restore natural ecosystems, while new Delhi-based firm Takachar scooped up funding for its technology which converts agricultural waste into fuel or fertiliser to prevent heavily polluting burning or crop waste.