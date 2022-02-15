Green freeports: Government announces £52m to support creation of two Scottish net zero hubs

Two boats and a semi-submersible exploration drilling rig docked at the quayside on the River Tay at Dundee, Scotland | Credit: iStock

The UK government is to invest £52m in the creation of two new net zero-aligned 'Green Freeports' in Scotland, as it yesterday invited businesses to prepare development bids for the sea, air, or rail port projects, which it hopes to have up and running by spring next year.

Freeports, which form a key pillar of the government's post-Brexit 'Leveling up' agenda, are special areas within the UK where different economic regulations apply, offering benefits to companies such as tax reliefs, business rate retention and regeneration programmes, and innovation, trade, and investment support.

Under a "landmark deal" with the Scottish Government announced yesterday, the UK government said it was supporting the creation of two new green freeport hubs north of the border over the next year, in a move it said would deliver myriad benefits for local jobs, prosperity and green businesses.

The so-called Green Freeports must have net zero targets "at the heart" of the project, the government said, with prospective bidders required to commit to ensuring the new hubs reach net zero emissions by 2045, in line with the Scottish Government's decarbonisation target, which is five years' earlier than the UK-wide goal.

Any sea, air or rail port can apply as part of a consortium with other businesses, councils or other public bodies, so long as their bids are aligned with net zero and include guarantees that local communities will benefit from their plans, the government said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said freeports would help "to level up communities across the whole of the UK".

"They have the power to be truly transformational by creating jobs and investment opportunities to enable people to reach their potential, and I am delighted that people across Scotland will reap the benefits that will come from having two new Green Freeports," he said.

The bidding process to develop the green freeports is set to open in the coming months before closing in the summer, after which successful locations will be announced with a view to having the sites operational by spring 2023, according to the government.

Kate Forbes, the Scottish Government's Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy, said the green freeport deal secured with Westminster enshrined Scotland's "commitment to achieving net zero and embedding fair work practices through public investment".

"Scotland has a rich history of innovative manufacturers and so as we look to grasp the many opportunities of achieving net zero, the establishment of Green Freeports will help us create new green jobs, deliver a just transition and support our economic transformation," she added.

Discussions are also underway with the Welsh Government with a view to creating another new freeport in Wales, which the UK government said it hoped to be able to announce shortly.

Developers in Scotland also welcomed this week's announcement. Alan James, founder of carbon capture and storage specialist Storegga, which is part of the Acorn CCS project in Scotland, said green freeports were "an important step towards meeting our net zero commitments in the UK".

"Scotland could become a world leader in green hydrogen production from offshore wind and a net importer of liquid CO2 for permanent storage in the North Sea, recycling existing high tech oil and gas infrastructure," he said. "Scotland is uniquely placed to transition its oil and gas skills and existing industry to help the rest of the UK and Europe decarbonise."