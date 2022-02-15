UK climate resilience, biodiversity and net zero research projects receive £40m boost

One of the projects to secure £10m backing will explore how to turn Glasgow into a net zero city

A clutch of major scientific research projects geared towards achieving net zero in cities, tackling biodiversity loss, protecting fruit and vegetable farming against ecological threats, and improving environmental data analysis are to receive a share of £40m UK funding announced today.

Led by teams from the universities of Cambridge, Exeter, Glasgow and Oxford, the four projects named today are each set to receive £10m from the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), which is part of the government's research agency UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

The four studies will bring together teams drawing from a range of disciplines, including economics, environmental science, engineering, and social and natural sciences, in a bid to inform local and national policy on climate change, resilience, and biodiversity, according to the UKRI.

Professor Sir Duncan Wingham, executive chair of NERC, said the COP26 Climate Summit had shown it was "imperative that we invest in world-leading science to find solutions now to climate change and recovery of our natural environment".

"This investment by NERC will enable an ambitious step change in how the best science from across different disciplines can come together to address major environmental challenges facing the UK and support the transition to a net zero and nature-positive future," he added.

One of the research projects is set to focus specifically on COP26-host city Glasgow, where almost 50 jobs are expected to be created through efforts led by the Glasgow Living Lab programme to explore capturing carbon on formerly derelict land, improving biodiversity, promoting active travel, creating green energy solutions, and valuing riverbanks.

Another led by Cambridge University is aimed at tackling environmental threats to UK home-grown vegetables, as well as rare and endangered animals, as part of a major regeneration programme to safeguard some of the UK's "most important agricultural land and beloved rural idylls", UKRI said.

Farming in the Fens, pine martens in the Cairngorms, and disappearing woodlands in the Lake District will all benefit from a £10m programme that aims to work with farmers, landowners, conservation groups, and local communities to address ecological threats such as extinction, flooding, drought, and pollution, it explained.

In addition, a project led by the University of Oxford has secured backing to undertake a rapid six month study to better input scientific expertise and data into the government's environmental policymaking. Taking on lessons learned from the work to create the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, studies undertaken as part of the project are set to look at how to tackle flood waste management, carbon capture and storage (CCS), shipping decarbonisation, and biodiversity loss, the University said.

And finally, researchers at the University of Exeter have won UKRI funding to work with the National Trust to investigate and tackle biodiversity loss through community efforts to restore woodlands, wetlands, and farmland.

Project lead, Professor Kevin Gaston at the University of Exeter, said the project would "bring together wide-ranging research and partnership expertise with environmental and community intelligence to create the sustainable solutions required".

"Currently, the UK is one of the world's most nature-depleted countries, with 40 per cent of monitored species having declined in abundance in recent decades," he said. "We rely on the biodiversity of the planet's ecosystem to provide oxygen, pollination of plants, food and much more, making this a crucial time to act."

