Rolls Royce and Porterbrook ink rail decarbonisation partnership

Rolls Royce has signed a deal with rail rolling stock owner Porterbrook to identify technological innovations that can reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality across the rail network.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) unveiled this morning will see the two companies investigate the potential for use of synthetic and net zero fuels, including hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen combustion engines, that could play a key role in decarbonising the UK's rail network.

The firms have also pledged to explore the potential for 'advanced hybridisation' on existing lines, off the back of their recent partnership which saw hybrid battery-diesel railcars delivered to the UK's passenger rail service for the first time.

In addition, the agreement will see the partners consider how the rail ecosystem can be leveraged to deliver the broader decarbonisation of the UK's economy, including fuel chain supply and infrastructure and operational models that can aid innovation and the transition to net zero.

Commenting on the tie-up, Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East said that playing a leading role in enabling the energy transition was both a "societal imperative and a very significant commercial opportunity" for the engineering giant.

"We have extensive experience of rail technology and are able to draw upon expertise from across our business in new net zero and zero emissions technologies for safety critical applications," he added. "We are committed to helping our customers make the transition to net zero by enabling them to use our current and future products in a way that is compatible with emissions reduction, and this relationship with Porterbrook will help us further understand the options for decarbonising rail transport."

The announcement comes less than a week after the UK's first 100mph capable battery-diesel hybrid train entered service, as part of a partnership between Rolls-Royce, train operator Chiltern Railways, and Porterbrook. The two-carriage train will transport passengers primarily between Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire and London Marylebone, on a near 40-mile journey.

Porterbrook, which currently owns almost a quarter of the UK's national passenger rail fleet, is also working with the University of Birmingham to develop the first hydrogen-powered train for the UK's mainline passenger network, the HydroFLEX.

"We have been at the forefront of developing alternative traction systems for rolling stock over recent years, through our innovations and long-term asset management approach," said Mary Grant, CEO at Porterbrook. "Our partnership with Rolls-Royce will mean that we continue to lead the UK's rail sector in sustainable solutions, by leveraging expertise across industries on the pathway to net zero."

The government has pledged to remove all diesel-only trains from the rail network by 2040, with a view to delivering a 'net zero rail network' 10 years later, and as such is exploring a number of technologies, including hydrogen fuel cell and battery trains, hybrid trains, and the use of sustainable fuels.

However, it has faced growing criticism from the industry for its sluggish progress on rail electrification, as well as for decisions to increase fares and shrink train operators' budgets in the wake of Covid-19, an approach many campaigners fear will significantly damate the sector's chances of recovering to pre-pandemic passenger levels and supporting the transition to net zero emissions transport.

