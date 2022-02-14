Study: Spend on home EV charging set to grow 390 per cent over five years

A Tesla charges up | Credit: iStock
Global research urges home charging technology vendors to team up with automakers to offer 'bundled' solutions

Spend on home electric vehicle (EV) charging is set to grow nearly four-fold to $16bn by 2026, as drivers opt for the lower cost and convenience of home charging over public charging networks, a study published this morning has predicted.

The analysis from Juniper Research estimates that global spend on home charging solutions is to grow by 390 per cent over the next five years, as the market grows from just two million households using a home wall box charger for their vehicle, to 21 million in 2026.

The study calculates that global hardware revenue from home charging wall boxes will reach $5.5bn in 2026, up from just $1.8bn last year.

The report recommends that EV charger manufacturers vendors with car manufacturers to accelerate adoption of their products, noting there is major opportunity for the sectors to work together to 'bundle' wall boxes at the point of vehicle purchase. Home charging companies that fail to team up with car companies risk being overtaken by "better-partnered competitors", it warns.

It also argues automakers and charging hardware firms should work to make home charging central to future EV transitions, noting that public charging networks remain fragmented and more expensive for consumers.

"Home wallboxes are convenient and lower cost than alternatives, with the onus being on both car manufacturers and governments to support home charging roll-outs to secure the future of electric mobility," said research author Nick Maynard.

The report concedes that access to charging at home for urban residents remains a "major issue," but notes that currently the relatively high sticker price of EVs means the majority of drivers tend to be more likely to have access to off-street parking.

