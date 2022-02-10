HyNet North West: Eni touts string of UK carbon capture and storage deals

Eni has announced that it has signed a flurry of partnerships with companies interested in having their emissions captured, transportedm and stored in its depleted fossil fuel reservoirs, as part of the HyNet project to decarbonise industrial sites in the North West of England and North Wales.

The Italy-based oil and gas giant said it has now signed 19 memorandums of understanding (MoU) with companies in hard-to-abate sectors operating in the region.

It said that six of these agreements had been signed in January 2022 alone, arguing the significant interest in its carbon capture and storage (CCS) offering underscored the huge decarbonisation potential of the HyNet North West project.

Eni said the deals had all been sinced sinced it clinched a CO2 appraisal and storage license to develop a CO2 storage site in Liverpool Bay last autumn.

The HyNet North West scheme was selected by the UK government last October as one of two priority carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) schemes, alongside the East Coast Cluster, which covers the Humber and Teesside regions.

Eni revealed it had also signed agreements with Cory, Uniper, and the Cavendish Project to evaluate storage solutions for the emissions of the UK's industrial clusters, according to the company update.

In related news, Essar Oil UK this week announced plans to install a new £45m furnace at its Stanlow refinery that will be capable of using hydrogen as its fuel source, hailing the project as a first for the UK.

The company said the plans marked a significant milestone for its strategy to become the UK's first low carbon refinery, following on from the launch of last month of its Vertex Hydrogen joint venture. It added that it was set to invest £1bn over the next five years to drive down emissions, including the development of new hydrogen production plants at its Stanlow site that are expected to form a central part of the HyNet North West cluster.

The new furnace is will have the capability to run entirely off hydrogen, delivering an improved energy efficiency of four per cent compared to existing furnaces and emissions savings of 16,600 tonnes of CO2 per annum.

The furnace is scheduled to be installed this year before coming fully operational next year. Then from 2026 onwards it is expected to be fuelled by blue hydrogen produced at Stanlow as part of the HyNet North West decarbonisation cluster by the new Vertex Hydrogen venture.

"We have hugely ambitious plans for Stanlow and are committed to making it the UK's first low carbon refinery," said Deepak Maheshwari, chief executive at Essar Oil UK. "By affecting a significant and rapid transition to hydrogen, we are securing the long term future of this vitally important national asset whilst also playing a key role in supporting the UK's plans for building the low carbon economy of tomorrow. We would like to thank our community for its ongoing support of our refinery at Stanlow."

