Cecilia Keating
clock • 1 min read
Fossil Free Banking Alliance: New divestment initiative launched by US banks and credit unions

Banks must be officially certified as fossil free from campaign group Bank.Green to join initiative

A new alliance of US retail banks that do not finance the fossil fuel industry has been formed, in a bid to help citizens more easily shift their money away from institutions that profit from oil, gas, and coal projects.

The Fossil Free Banking Alliance, launched yesterday by sustainable banking campaign group Bank.Green, brings together eight banks, including Ando, Beneficial State Bank, Clean Energy Credit Union, and Climate First Bank.  

Ando CEO, J.P. McNeill, urged other banks that operate fossil fuel free investment portfolios to join the group. "For too long, traditional banks funneled trillions of dollars into the fossil fuel industry without sharing that information with their customers," he said. "We encourage others in the industry to do the right thing and join us in being proudly Fossil Free Certified."

Banks who want to join the alliance must go through an independent verification process that will enable them to claim to be 'Fossil Free Certified', Bank.Green explained, noting banks could use the certification to promote their commitment to sustainability to climate-conscious customers, future employees, and data-driven consumer investment and banking platforms.

"There are a lot of fossil-free banks out there that don't have a way of shouting about it yet", said Zak Gottlieb, director and co-founder of Bank.Green. "Fossil Free Certification is the simplest way to signal to customers, professionals in the banking sector, and the general public that a sustainability-conscious financial institution is putting its money where its mouth is."

Green Dot, Helios, Self-Help Credit Union, and Virginia Community Capital have also been named as members of the new alliance.

