'Low integrity': Report accuses top firms of failing to deliver on net zero pledges

A lack of short-term emissions reduction targets, an overreliance on carbon offsetting practices, and the exclusion of key sources of emissions from carbon accounts are seriously damaging the credibility of the corporate net zero movement, fresh research has today warned.

An investigation from the NewClimate Institute and Carbon Market Watch think tanks published this morning claims that the climate plans of 25 of the world's largest multinationals are not sufficiently robust, with the companies found to have collectively excluded around 60 per cent of their value chain emissions from their climate targets.

Just three of the 25 companies surveyed - Maersk, Vodafone, and Deutsche Telekom - have committed to decarbonisation of more than 90 per cent of their full value chain emissions, according to the findings published this morning.

The headline pledges of Amazon, Deutsche Telekom, Enel, GlaxoSmithKline, Google, Hitachi, IKEA, Vale, Volkswagen, and Walmart were singled out by the research as having "low integrity", whereas those of Accenture, BMW Group, Carrefour, CVS Health, Deutsche Post DHL, E.ON SE, JBS, Nestlé, Novartis, Saint-Gobain, and Unilever were said to have "very low integrity".

While none of the pledges have a high degree of integrity overall, Maersk comes out top of the Corporate Climate Responsibly Monitor's league table, identified as having "reasonable integrity", followed by Apple, Sony, and Vodafone, which were deemed to have "moderate integrity".

Thomas Day of the NewClimate Institute, a lead author of the study, said the researchers had been "surprised and disappointed" by the findings. "As pressure on companies to act on climate change rises, their ambitious-sounding headline claims all too often lack real substance, which can mislead both consumers and the regulators that are core to guiding their strategic direction," he said. "Even companies that are doing relatively well exaggerate their actions."

The report argues that regulation and close scrutiny of corporate climate goals is critical to ensuring the decarbonisation of the economy occurs at sufficient pace, with the 25 firms surveyed said to be responsible for roughly five per cent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions in 2019. "The findings of this report indicate that regulators should not rely on consumer and shareholder pressure to drive corporate action," it notes. "Companies must be subject to intense scrutiny to confirm whether their pledges and claims are credible and should be made accountable in the case that they are not."

Progressive companies making headway on decarbonisation would benefit from stronger regulation to help them meet their climate goals, the research notes, because it would ensure they are not at an economic disadvantage compared to their less ambitious competitors. "Regulators and standard-setting initiatives must find ways to distinguish and segregate climate leadership from greenwashing, to support ambitious actors to innovate and accelerate decarbonisation," the report notes.

However, several of the companies criticised in the report were quick to contest its conclusion. For example, a spokesperson for BMW Group said the company's targets had been certified as science-based and in line with the Paris Agreement by the independent Science-Based Targets Initiative. "The BMW Group does not understand where the statements relating to its sustainability strategy published in the study referred to came from and has informed the New Climate Institute of this," they said.

The spokesperson added that BMW Group's decision to not set an end date for sales of internal combustion engines had been a deliberate one. "In our view, as far as the BMW brand is concerned, setting a particular year for transitioning completely to fully-electric vehicles will not help us reach our objectives, since this is tied to different conditions in markets around the world," the spokesperson said. "Not all markets are developing at the same pace or with comparable charging infrastructure. The decisive factor in achieving climate neutrality is that we use all available levers and technologies to reduce CO2 emissions. Committing to a single technical solution too early in the process would leave important potential unused."

Spokespeople from Nestle and Amazon pointed to the firms' various decarbonisation commitments, with the Nestle spokesperson adding the report "lacks understanding of [Nestle's] approach" and contained "significant inaccuracies".

Meanwhile, IKEA said the company was committed to the Paris Agreement's 1.5C goal, and planned to strengthen its reporting and transparency measures at it worked towards that goal. "We welcome dialogue and scrutiny of companies' climate commitments and goals, such as net zero targets, to secure that these are aligned with the science of 1.5C," the spokesperson said. "The new report by NewClimate Institute is a constructive addition to this."

A Unilever spokesperson similarly said it welcomed the report's findings, despite having a "different perspective" on some of the issues raised by the investigation. "Transparency and integrity in corporate climate commitments are of the utmost importance to Unilever, and we always strive to meet the highest standards," the spokesperson said. "While we share different perspectives on some elements of this report, we welcome external analysis of our progress and have begun a productive dialogue with the NewClimate Institute to see how we can meaningfully evolve our approach."

But the report warns that a step change is needed among corporates to ensure that their net zero goals are credible, warning that the practice of excluding key emissions sources or major market segments is widespread and undermines their decarbonisation plans. For example, eight of the companies surveyed exclude upstream or downstream emissions in their value chain from their targets, the report notes, with energy giant E.ON found to excluded market segments that account for more than 40 per cent of its energy sales from its carbon accounting, and Carrefour revealed to not count the climate impact of 80 per cent of its branded stores in its goals.

Varying approaches to carbon offsetting are also blamed for undermining the integrity of climate goals, with the researchers noting that 24 out of 25 companies plan to compensate for their residual carbon using offsets of "varying quality". It notes that Nestlé and Unilever distance themselves from the practice of offsetting at the level of the parent company, but encourage their individual brands to pursue offsetting to sell 'carbon-neutral' labelled products.

The report also notes that some "apparently ambitious targets" will fail to catalyse short-term action because they are calculated against a base year with "extraordinary high emissions" or fail to set out any near-term targets.

Despite its largely critical assessment of corporate climate action, the report does single out examples of best practice that other companies can follow. It notes that Google is developing innovative tools to procure renewable energy in real-time and Maersk and Deutsche Post are making "major investments" in decarbonisation technologies for transport and logistics.

"Companies must face the reality of a changing planet," said Dufrasne. "What seemed acceptable a decade ago is no longer enough. Setting vague targets will get us nowhere without real action, and can be worse than doing nothing if it misleads the public. Countries have shown that we need a fresh start when adopting the Paris Agreement, and companies need to reflect this in their own actions."

Meanwhile, industry insiders highlighted how work was on-going through independent bodies such as the Science Based Targets Initiative to further strengthen the credibility of net zero target setting, pointing to the launch of a new net zero standard for companies that set emissions targets, which includes a requirement for short term emissions goals and strict limits on the use of offsets.

