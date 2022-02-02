Zero Carbon Humber: Velocys and INEOS join industrial decarbonisation hub

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
An artist's impression of the planned Immingham aviation biofuels plant | Credit: Velocys
Image:

An artist's impression of the planned Immingham aviation biofuels plant | Credit: Velocys

Aviation biofuels producer and petrochemicals giant join consortium aiming to deliver 'world's first' net zero industrial cluster by 2040

Aviation biofuels specialist Velocys and petrochemicals giant INEOS have become the latest firms to join the Zero Carbon Humber project, which is aiming to create the "world's first" net zero industrial cluster.

Today's announcement takes the total number of energy, industrial, and network firms in the region to have signed up to the ambitious plans to 14, bringing together a wide range of different sites and technologies that intend to plug in to an underlying network of carbon capture and storage (CCS) infrastructure.

The consortium aims to have its first project up and running in 2026, and to have infrastructure in place - including CCS, hydrogen, and heating networks - to capture at least 17 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year while supplying up to 10GW of hydrogen to industry and power facilities across the Humber region by the mid-2030s. The hope is that the project can deliver a significant reduction in emissions from the UK's most carbon intensive region and provide underlying infrastructure that attracts further inward investment to Humberside.

Alongside British Airways and oil giant Shell, Velocys is currently developing the Altalto biofuels refinery at Immingham on the south bank of the Humber, where it is aiming to produce 'sustainable aviation fuels' (SAF) made from waste feedstock it claims would otherwise be incinerated or landfilled.

By joining the Zero Carbon Humber partnership today and potentially harnessing carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies earmarked for the region, the firm said it had the potential to produce net zero or even 'net negative' aviation fuels at the facility, while also creating local jobs.

In November, Velocys secured a £25m injection from investors to help develop the Humber facility as well as a second SAF refinery planned in Mississippi in the US, after inking deals with a growing number of US and European airlines, such as Iberia, Aer Lingus and British Airways owner AIG, to supply the resulting fuel.

"The Altalto project, in collaboration with British Airways, can deliver zero carbon flight this decade and is an example of the new industries enabled by carbon capture and storage, bringing skilled green jobs to the region," said Dr Neville Hargreaves, vice president of waste to fuels at Velocys.

INEOS, meanwhile, has joined the Zero Carbon Humber Partnership in a bid to help decarbonise its acetyls chemical production operations at Saltend Chemicals Park near Hull, which it acquired last year from BP.

The facility supplies raw materials for a wide range of industries - including packaging, pharmaceuticals, paints, and adhesives - and INEOS has inked agreements to explore the potential use of low carbon hydrogen from Equinor's planned H2H Saltend project which is also proposed for the site.

INEOS Acetyls chief executive David Brooks said joining the industrial decarbonisation consortium reinforced its commitment to "producing essential products while reducing emission to net zero by 2050".

Both INEOS and Velocys join a host of firms working in the region as part of the Zero Carbon Humber consortium, including Associated British Ports, British Steel, Centrica Storage Ltd, Drax Group, Equinor, Mitsubishi Power, National Grid Ventures, px Group, SSE Thermal, and Uniper.

Last year the Zero Carbon Humber consortium was taken forward, as part of the wider East Coast Cluster, to the next stage of the government's industrial decarbonisation funding competition, to which several projects within the partnership have individually submitted bids for support. A funding decision on the latest bids through the competition is expected in May 2022.

Dan Sadler, vice president of UK low carbon solutions at oil and energy firm Equinor, welcomed the addition of Velocys and INEOS to the group as further evidence the Zero Carbon Humber partnership was "moving from strength to strength".

"Both INEOS and Velocys have exciting and ground-breaking decarbonisation projects which support this region's claim to be the UK's energy estuary, will continue to create significant employment and skills opportunities and further our ultimate ambition to make the Humber net zero by 2040," he said.

Want to find out more about how the net zero transition will impact your business? You can now sign up to attend the virtual Net Zero Finance Summit, which will take place live and interactive on Tuesday 29 March and will be available on demand for delegates after the event.

Related Topics

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Confirmed: How UK emissions fell a record 9.5 per cent during Covid-hit 2020

Offshore Energies UK: Oil and gas trade body widens remit to cover 'exciting' clean technologies

Most read
01

DLA Piper signs solar power PPA in first for legal sector

28 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

Breakthough: HSBC pumps $100m into Bill Gates' climate tech investment fund

31 January 2022 • 2 min read
03

CO2-free steel by 2030: Why Sweden's SSAB is pulling forward its green transition plan by 15 years

31 January 2022 • 4 min read
04

'An encouraging sign': New analysis reveals clean energy investment hit record $755bn last year

27 January 2022 • 4 min read
05

The climate angle on 'cake-gate'

26 January 2022 • 5 min read

More on Energy

An environmental duty: How non-exec directors can lead the way to a greener plastics industry
Supply chain

An environmental duty: How non-exec directors can lead the way to a greener plastics industry

Independent directors can hold companies' feet to the fire on plastics - they owe it to their shareholders as well as the planet, argues Planet Tracker's John Willis

John Willis, Planet Tracker
clock 02 February 2022 • 5 min read
Zoom in on Net Zero: Energy Saving Trust CEO Mike Thornton
Energy

Zoom in on Net Zero: Energy Saving Trust CEO Mike Thornton

VIDEO: Non-profit's chief executive discusses the current gas crisis and sets out the case and solutions for decarbonising the UK's notoriously draughty housing stock

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 01 February 2022 • 1 min read
The rebrand to Offshore Energies UK takes effect next month
Energy

Offshore Energies UK: Oil and gas trade body widens remit to cover 'exciting' clean technologies

Oil and Gas UK announces name change to account for members growing interest in blue hydrogen, offshore wind and CCS

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 01 February 2022 • 6 min read