Zero Carbon Humber: Velocys and INEOS join industrial decarbonisation hub

Aviation biofuels specialist Velocys and petrochemicals giant INEOS have become the latest firms to join the Zero Carbon Humber project, which is aiming to create the "world's first" net zero industrial cluster.

Today's announcement takes the total number of energy, industrial, and network firms in the region to have signed up to the ambitious plans to 14, bringing together a wide range of different sites and technologies that intend to plug in to an underlying network of carbon capture and storage (CCS) infrastructure.

The consortium aims to have its first project up and running in 2026, and to have infrastructure in place - including CCS, hydrogen, and heating networks - to capture at least 17 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year while supplying up to 10GW of hydrogen to industry and power facilities across the Humber region by the mid-2030s. The hope is that the project can deliver a significant reduction in emissions from the UK's most carbon intensive region and provide underlying infrastructure that attracts further inward investment to Humberside.

Alongside British Airways and oil giant Shell, Velocys is currently developing the Altalto biofuels refinery at Immingham on the south bank of the Humber, where it is aiming to produce 'sustainable aviation fuels' (SAF) made from waste feedstock it claims would otherwise be incinerated or landfilled.

By joining the Zero Carbon Humber partnership today and potentially harnessing carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies earmarked for the region, the firm said it had the potential to produce net zero or even 'net negative' aviation fuels at the facility, while also creating local jobs.

In November, Velocys secured a £25m injection from investors to help develop the Humber facility as well as a second SAF refinery planned in Mississippi in the US, after inking deals with a growing number of US and European airlines, such as Iberia, Aer Lingus and British Airways owner AIG, to supply the resulting fuel.

"The Altalto project, in collaboration with British Airways, can deliver zero carbon flight this decade and is an example of the new industries enabled by carbon capture and storage, bringing skilled green jobs to the region," said Dr Neville Hargreaves, vice president of waste to fuels at Velocys.

INEOS, meanwhile, has joined the Zero Carbon Humber Partnership in a bid to help decarbonise its acetyls chemical production operations at Saltend Chemicals Park near Hull, which it acquired last year from BP.

The facility supplies raw materials for a wide range of industries - including packaging, pharmaceuticals, paints, and adhesives - and INEOS has inked agreements to explore the potential use of low carbon hydrogen from Equinor's planned H2H Saltend project which is also proposed for the site.

INEOS Acetyls chief executive David Brooks said joining the industrial decarbonisation consortium reinforced its commitment to "producing essential products while reducing emission to net zero by 2050".

Both INEOS and Velocys join a host of firms working in the region as part of the Zero Carbon Humber consortium, including Associated British Ports, British Steel, Centrica Storage Ltd, Drax Group, Equinor, Mitsubishi Power, National Grid Ventures, px Group, SSE Thermal, and Uniper.

Last year the Zero Carbon Humber consortium was taken forward, as part of the wider East Coast Cluster, to the next stage of the government's industrial decarbonisation funding competition, to which several projects within the partnership have individually submitted bids for support. A funding decision on the latest bids through the competition is expected in May 2022.

Dan Sadler, vice president of UK low carbon solutions at oil and energy firm Equinor, welcomed the addition of Velocys and INEOS to the group as further evidence the Zero Carbon Humber partnership was "moving from strength to strength".

"Both INEOS and Velocys have exciting and ground-breaking decarbonisation projects which support this region's claim to be the UK's energy estuary, will continue to create significant employment and skills opportunities and further our ultimate ambition to make the Humber net zero by 2040," he said.

