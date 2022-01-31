Storm Malik drives British wind power generation to record high

Wind speeds of up to 100 miles an hour in Scotland over the weekend enabled the UK to set a new record for wind power generation, according to data published by National Grid ESO.

The electricity system operator said that 19.5GW of wind power was generated on Saturday, noting that the all-time high marked a "milestone" in the British grid's progress towards zero carbon emissions.

Announcing the new record, National Grid ESO said it was also thinking of those who had been affected by Storm Malik, which killed two people and left tens of thousands of households without power.

On Saturday, Britain's onshore and offshore wind farms generated19.3MW of power, or roughly 51 per cent of the UK's power output.

The gale force winds follow several months of relatively low wind power generation, a shortfall that helped to increase the UK's dependency on gas and left it more exposed to soaring gas prices.

However, industry experts noted that even when wind power dominates the grid, as was the case over the weekend, wholesale power prices are still typically set by gas prices.

Writing on Twitter, Renewable UK's Barnaby Wharton said that "while wind produced around 60 per cent of our electricity, power prices are still over £150/MWh. Because gas sets the marginal price and this is a gas crisis".

The new record comes as the government is reportedly gearing up to fight legal action from the EU over accusations that the UK's renewable procurement policy is in breach of the post-Brexit EU-UK trade deal.

The EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement signed in December 2020 explicitly prohibits any requirement for companies to "achieve a given level or percentage of domestic content". However, the latest round of the UK's renewable energy procurement programme does set out ambitions for 60 per cent of supply chain content to be provided by UK-manufactured goods or domestically supplied services, sparking complaints from France and Spain.

The Sun reported last week that the EU Commission is expected to file a formal dispute with the World Trade Organisation, however a Commission spokesperson told the Telegraph that its assessment of the situation was "ongoing".

