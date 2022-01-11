Alok Sharma confirms COP26 unit to be shrunk by around a third

The UK may officially remain the President of the COP26 Climate Summit until the COP27 Summit kicks off in Egypt this November, but the team working to build on last year's Glasgow Climate Pact is to be shrunk by around a third in the coming months.

Appearing before the Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee, COP26 President Alok Sharma confirmed the team within the Cabinet Office assigned to lead work on the UK's Presidency of the UN climate talks would fall from around 220 people to around 140 to 150.

However, Sharma reiterated the UK would continue to work hard to ensure the various pledges and promises made at last November's Glasgow Summit are honoured, including the crucial commitment contained in the Glasgow Climate Pact for countries to strengthen their national climate action plans if they are not yet in line with limiting warming to 1.5C.

Sharma faces a significant diplomatic challenge in the months ahead, given a number of key countries have already signalled they are unlikely to strengthen their Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) climate action plans this year. Moreover, considerable frustrations remain over the late move by China and India to water down the Glasgow Climate Pact's commitment to tackle emissions from coal.

However, Sharma defended the decision to shrink the team working on the UK's year-long Presidency of the UN climate negotiations, arguing that this year the government no longer had to "organise a big conference".

"And so our view is that we are looking at 140-150 people during this year - again, a good number of people - but I think that if we want to deliver and work with countries to deliver on all of these commitments we are going to need that level of commitment within the COP unit itself," he added.

Sharma also confirmed he would be travelling to Egypt this week to discuss the preparations for the COP27 Summit, which is slated to take place in Sharm El-Sheikh in November.

He reiterated the UK would work closely with the Egyptian government to try and encourage more countries to come forward with more ambitious climate action plans in response to growing warnings that the world is off track to meet the 1.5C warming goal contained in the Paris Agreement.

"Despite all the commitments that were made, the pulse of 1.5 degrees is weak," he said. "And therefore, we now have to work together with our colleagues in Egypt who hold the COP27 presidency to ensure that there is a delivery plan so that all these commitments that have been made do actually come to fruition. And that is what we are working on during this year."

Sharma also refused to be drawn on speculation the government could undertake a shake up of Whitehall departments to create a new dedicated climate department - proposals that have been overshadowed in recent weeks by the latest Covid wave and the various scandals that have hit Number 10.