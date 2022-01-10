Catalyst secures Yorkshire site for major new battery storage facility

Plans to invest up to £300m in new battery storage sites take major step forward with acquisition of former power station site
Catalyst Capital has announced the acquisition of a former power station site next to the M1 motorway in Yorkshire where it plans to develop a new 100MW battery storage facility. The asset investment...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial