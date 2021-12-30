HSBC, Walmart add science-based targets to supplier financing program

Under the new program, Walmart suppliers that have set at least three sustainability goals and are targeting 1.5C climate goals can get access to financing from HSBC
HSBC, Walmart and CDP are teaming up to unlock more financing for Walmart suppliers. The catch? The suppliers must set validated science-based targets for emissions reductions and meet certain performance...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial