Arrival unveils prototype of its first electric car

Electric van pioneer Arrival has unveiled the final design for its first passenger car, which it has been developed in partnership with ride-hailing giant Uber.

Dubbed the Arrival Car, the model has been designed to be used by rideshare drivers, the company announced today. The company said it would now start testing the vehicle and incorporate feedback into the next prototype design.

"This is a key milestone for Arrival and we're thrilled today to be releasing the first look at the Arrival Car," said Tom Elvidge, executive vice president for vehicle platforms at Arrival.

The Arrival Car is launched just six months after the company announced it had teamed up with Uber to create a "purpose-built vehicle for ride hailing".

Uber's regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe, Jamie Heywood, said the launch of the prototype was "an exciting moment" for Uber drivers and a major step forward in the company's push to switch its entire fleet to zero emission models.

"Uber drivers have been working with Arrival to provide feedback on the design of the first purpose built, fully electric car for the ride-hailing industry," he said. "This exciting new vehicle will support our commitment for all cars on the app in London to be fully electric by 2025, helping to drive a green recovery and clean up urban transport."

Electrifying the ride share industry is seen as a critical component of efforts to decarbonise road transport, with the average ride-hail vehicle producing significantly more emissions than a passenger vehicle due to more use.

Elvidge said Arrival hoped its newest vehicle would have a significant impact on curbing road transport emissions.

"Electrifying ride-hailing will play a crucial role in reducing the emissions of vehicles in cities globally, providing a sustainable, clean multi-modal transportation system for communities," he said. "We are keen on supporting drivers with this transition by developing the best possible product for ride hailing that elevates the experience for both them and their passengers, making urban air clean in the process."

Arrival said it was able to design the vehicle so quickly due to its vertical integrated business model, which manufactures vehicles using a modular design in a single production cell.

The firm, which was founded in Oxfordshire in 2015, secured the largest ever stock listing for a UK company when it floated on the Nasdaq last March following a string of mega-orders from leading corporates for its electric vans and buses.