Some of the world's largest and most influential music businesses have today officially signed up to the Music Climate Pact, pledging to accelerate efforts to deliver net zero emissions across the global music industry.

Orchestrated by the UK's Association of Independent Music (AIM) in collaboration with UK record labels association the BPI, the founding Signatories of the new pact stretch across all parts of the music business and include all three major music groups - Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music Group - as well as world-renowned independent labels such as Beggars Group, BMG, Brownswood Recordings, Ninja Tune, Secretly Group, Warp and others.

Under the pact, all signatories have pledged to sign up to one of two independent decarbonisation schemes by February 2022: the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) or the UN-backed Race to Zero SME Climate Commitment campaign.

The group said the new Pact would see signatories work together "to unite and take forward existing climate initiatives", such as AIM's Climate Action Group, the Near-Mint Vinyl initiative to reduce vinyl waste, and IMPALA's soon to be launched Carbon Calculator, which aims to help the independent music sector measure its emissions.

Members have also committed to sharing data, insights, and resources, as well as providing support for artists to engage and speak up about climate issues.

The group said it hopes the number of signatories backing the Pact will grow, with hundreds more companies from around the world expected to sign by June 2022.

And in addition to its core signatories, the Music Climate Pact also has a number of registered ‘Supporters' - businesses and organisations that help create and deliver music, which are working to slash their climate impact. Initial Supporters include IFPI, Worldwide Independent Network (WIN), Julie's Bicycle, Key Production, and Music Declares Emergency.

"The climate crisis is the single greatest challenge facing the world's population," said Paul Pacifico, chief executive at the Association of Independent Music (AIM). "No single business can solve this global threat on their own and it has been inspirational to see so much of the global music sector come together to take action.

"This Pact builds on the amazing work already underway by individual businesses of all sizes, and brings the knowledge sharing and cross collateralisation needed to effective substantive change. I would like to thank the Pact's supporters and partners and look forward to welcoming more businesses to the Pact and helping them deliver on its commitment."

Geoff Taylor, chief executive at BPI and the BRIT Awards, said the music industry had a uniquely powerful role to play in helping to drive the net zero transition. "The music community must take a leadership position on this most urgent of issues to support the work already being progressed by record labels to make their operations more sustainable," he said. "It means not just taking our own effective and co-ordinated industry action to respond to the climate crisis, but using the power of music to help inspire others in effecting meaningful change."