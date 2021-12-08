Strong Roots: McCain acquires plant-based stake in frozen food company

clock • 2 min read
Strong Root's spinach bites are among its range of plant-based frozen foods | Credit: Strong Roots
Image:

Strong Root's spinach bites are among its range of plant-based frozen foods | Credit: Strong Roots

Frozen food giant has invested $55m to secure a minority stake in plant-based foods specialist Strong Roots

The global plant-based foods market has received a further vote of confidence, after McCain Foods today announced it has shelled out $55m to acquire a minority stake in plant-based frozen food specialist Strong Roots.

McCain said the investment would be accompanied by a strategic partnership, which will see Strong Roots expand its range of cauliflower hash browns, mixed root vegetable fries, bites and burgers within existing markets in the UK, Ireland, and the US and in new markets around the world. The investment is also set to see Strong Roots expand into the foodservice market through McCain Foods' out-of-home network.

Strong Roots will continue to operate in an independent capacity, according to the companies.

"As food producers, our role is to be better, food can be better, and our duty is to lead the betterment of ingredients, sourcing, packaging, process and taste, at the same time as working with our partners to achieve this," said Samuel Dennigan, founder and CEO of Strong Roots.

"Working in partnership with McCain Foods means that we are able to grow our brand and the values it stands for, while providing us at Strong Roots with the resources and capabilities we need to see change through globally and impactfully."

McCain Foods will also benefit from the partnership by further expanding its product portfolio into the fast expanding plant-based natural foods market, the company said.

Max Koeune, president and CEO of McCain Foods, said: "We're so excited to be partnering with Strong Roots, a company that not only aligns with our innovative approach to creating food, but also helps us grow our portfolio of healthier food that meets changing consumer demands in a sustainable way. We're looking forward to working with Samuel and the Strong Roots team to help bring a healthy range into more homes across the world."

Today's announcement follows a series of investments in plant-based foods from McCain Foods in recent years, including partnerships with The Simple Root, a plant-based food producer offering dairy alternative products, and SIMULATE, a plant-based chicken nugget alternative.

