'Electric vehicles are not the only tool': Reducing traffic key to achieving UK climate targets, report argues

Cars could need to slash annual milage by over 2,000 miles if EV sales are slow over the next decade.

Increased investment in public transport and active travel is needed, in addition to the rapid uptake of electric vehicles (EVs), if the UK is to meet its 2030 emission reductions targets.

That is the core conclusion of a new report from think tank Green Alliance, titled Not going the extra mile: Driving less to tackle climate change, which argued that reducing overall traffic levels is vital to the UK's transition to a net zero emission economy.

The government has ramped up investment in supporting the shift to electric vehicles, helping drive record demand for plug-in models. However, at the same time it is pursuing a multi-billion pound road building programme, has frozen fuel duty for over a decade, and has been largely reluctant to embrace policies that actively seek to curb traffic.

Green Alliance's new report recommends the government should take a more proactive approach to tackling traffic and congestion, primarily through measures to support local authorities in improving facilities and neighbourhoods to facilitate walking and cycling and increasing investment in public transport.

The study found that even with the anticipated boom in EV sales in the run up to the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel models, average annual mileage per car would still have to fall by around 1,700 miles if emissions targets are to be met.

If the uptake of EVs is slower than expected over the next decade, the annual average mileage per car may need to be cut by 2,300 miles a year.

"Switching to electric vehicles is the top priority for cutting emissions from cars, but it can't be the only tool used to make transport greener," said Helena Bennett, senior policy advisor at Green Alliance. "Better and more affordable public transport, safe cycle routes and walkable places must be a centrepiece of the government's transport strategy."

Green Alliance is also calling on the government to fast track the introduction of the planned zero emissions vehicle (ZEV) mandate for car manufacturers, which was proposed as part of last month's Net Zero Strategy.

ZEV mandates are expected to come into force from 2024, but Green Alliance stressed that additional measures to manage traffic could help deliver necessary emissions reductions should expected EV sales not be achieved.

The report also suggests that traffic reduction would bring additional economic benefits to the UK. The cost of congestion was estimated to stand at around £8bn in 2018, while transitioning less than two per cent of car journeys to active travel could unlock £2.5bn a year in health benefits, according to the report.

The report was today welcomed by a host of MPs. Christian Wakeford, MP for Bury South, said: "The net zero transition brings a host of opportunities to the UK, not least renewing and improving our tired public transport network. If we roll out modern green solutions like high-speed rail and local electric buses, people will use them. It will cut emissions, create jobs, and boost opportunity at the same time".

Selaine Saxby, MP for North Devon and Conservative Environment Network's Active Travel Champion, said: "Walking and cycling are great ways to stay active and to minimise air pollution. Green Alliance's report shows how active travel could also help cut emissions, playing a key role in getting the transport sector to net zero."

The report comes just a day after a controversial study sought to blame the expansion of London's cycling lane network for congestion in the city.

The analysis from traffic information supplier Inrix argued that cycle lanes had contributed to London becoming the world's most congested city, as they had resulted in less roadspace being made available for cars. But cycling and environmental charities slammed the analysis as "incredibly simplistic".