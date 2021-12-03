The government is pressing forward with plans to clamp down on illegal deforestation in the supply chains of UK businesses, with the launch today of a consultation on which commodities and businesses should fall within the scope of the new rules, and how these rules should be enforced.

As part of the recently-adopted Environment Act, the government is seeking to make it illegal for larger UK companies to use, buy or import certain forest-risk commodities that have not been produced in line with relevant local laws around the world.

The new rules would mean affected companies having to carry out due diligence on their supply chains to ensure their products and commodities are not linked to illegal forest destruction worldwide. Firms failing to comply with these new rules could then be subject to fines and other civil sanctions.

The measures are aimed at driving down the UK's carbon footprint and impact on biodiversity and habitat loss worldwide, with common commodities found in a host of every day products - such as palm oil, timber, cocoa, livestock, maize, soy, coffee and other agricultural products - having frequently been linked to land-use change and deforestation in various parts of the world.

Forests absorb up to a third of global carbon emissions generated from burning fossil fuels every year, but they are being lost at an alarming rate, with an area of forest equivalent to around 27 football pitches thought to be destroyed every single minute. Meanwhile, almost three-quarters of deforestation is linked to the expansion of agriculture, with land being cleared to make way for grazing animals and to grow crops, thereby exacerbating the climate and biodiversity crises.

The 14-week consultation launched today is therefore aimed at forcing larger UK firms to take greater account of their supply chains and the impact of their products and services on forest destruction worldwide.

The government said it was seeking views on which businesses and forest risk commodities should be brought within the scope of the new rules, and how enforcement authorities can monitor and ensure compliance with the regulations.

It is also consulting on how businesses should conduct their due diligence work to identify, assess and mitigate risk, what information should be provided in their annual reports, and which elements of these reports should be made public.

International Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith said the Environment Act - which passed into law last month - provided an "opportunity to shape these due diligence measures so we are effectively tackling key drivers of deforestation".

"Our forests not only have a vital role in cooling the planet, they are a source of clean air and water, home to indigenous communities and some of the most precious biodiversity on Earth - protecting them is essential to our survival," he said.

However, the proposed rules have faced criticism from campaigners, who argue they do not go far enough towards combatting forest destruction due to their focus solely on illegal deforestation, without taking action to address deforestation that complies with local laws.

Green groups and also some retail businesses have argued the rules should prevent UK companies from sourcing commodities driving all forms of deforestation - both legal and illegal - citing numerous examples of forest destruction that is tacitly allowed by local rules.

Katie Norgrove, executive director of advocacy and campaigns at WWF UK, said the consultation launched today was an opportunity to strengthen the Environment Act by ensuring "that a full range of products that cause deforestation and habitat destruction are covered by law and that this is strictly enforced".

"Including all relevant products and having clear penalties for breaking laws will help ensure that the UK does not contribute to the destruction of precious forests and other ecosystems, helping limit dangerous climate change to 1.5°C," she said. "But these measures alone won't clean up supply chains, the UK government should back these up by setting targets to slash our global environmental footprint."

But the government said almost half of all recent tropical deforestation was the result of illegal clearance for commercial agriculture and timber plantations, with the figure closer to 90 per cent in some key forests.

As such, it said it was vital to work with producer countries and support their efforts to uphold their forestry protection laws, and that these latest measures formed part of a wider package aimed at boosting resilience, traceability and sustainability in UK supply chains.

It follows a flurry of global forest commitments at COP26 in Glasgow last month, including a major pledge from 141 countries to end deforestation worldwide by 2030, backed n $12bn in public funds and $7.2bn in private funding, with $1.7bn directed specifically towards indigenous peoples and local communities.

Justin Adams, executive director at the Tropical Forest Alliance, welcomed the UK government's latest proposals for due diligence from large companies on their supply chains, as well as the recent multilateral pledge on deforestation at COP26.

He argued there was "simply no path to 1.5C without changing how we produce food and manage our landscapes".

"While there were many truly significant public and private sector commitments and investments announced in Glasgow, the real test is turning those into action," he said. "The Due Diligence requirements in the landmark Environment Act is a good example of how these political signals can be implemented in the right way. The key lesson we have learnt from tackling deforestation over the last decade is that no single actor can do it alone - collective action and partnership are key to success. Seeking input from producers, other consumer countries, and the companies who are working to address deforestation in their supply chains will be crucial."