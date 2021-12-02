'Count Us In': BCG, Bloomberg, Deloitte, and NatWest join initiative rallying employees to drive climate action

Goldman Sachs, ScottishPower, and Spectris also among latest firms to join Count Us In campaign, which aims to engage 100 million employees in climate action over the next four years

Nine new companies have pledged to encourage their employees to take personal actions that contribute to achieving global climate goals.  

BCG, Bloomberg, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, Kyan, NatWest, Ooni, ScottishPower and Spectris have signed up to The Count Us In Employee Challenge, which aims to engage 100 million employees in climate action by 2025.

The Count Us In initiative was launched in June, with initial partners including PwC UK, BT Group, Landsec, Reckitt, EDF, and IKEA. The initiative encourages employees to take up actions such as walking or cycling, eating more plant-based food, switching to renewable energy suppliers at home, and advocating for effective climate policies at work.

"It's incredible to see companies harnessing the creativity and potential of their employees by joining the Count Us In Employee Challenge in this all-hands-on-deck moment," said Nigel Topping, UK High-Level Climate Action Champion, who launched the initiative in June. "This is a powerful example of systemic change in action - individuals and organizations all playing their part to help create a zero carbon world in time."   

Eric Levine at the Count Us In campaign said the group was expanding fast. "Since the Count Us In Employee Challenge's launch in June, we have seen the number of participating organisations double from 19 to almost 40," he said. "We are excited to see clear commitment that businesses are moving beyond their strategy and operations to tackle climate change. Just like every business needs a net zero commitment, every business should have a standard practice to engage their colleagues. We hope that seeing more organizations join the challenge today will encourage and motivate others to leverage their greater scope for climate action by involving employees."

The campaign argues that individual employee action can help accelerate businesses' decarbonisation efforts in support of their net zero goals. Research from climate solutions resource not-for-profit Drawdown suggests that individual and household actions have the potential to produce up to 30 per cent of the total emissions reductions needed to meet global climate goals.

Jemma Read, global head of Corporate Philanthropy at Bloomberg LP, welcomed the expansion of the campaign. "It is increasingly clear that cross-society commitments and greater levels of collaboration are required to protect and restore our planet," she said. "Small individual actions - multiplied many times across an organization - soon start to add up, delivering meaningful and long-lasting change. We are delighted to join clients and partners to drive greater environmental engagement and local action through the Count Us In employee challenge."

