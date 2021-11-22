From Peppa Pig to free market economics: Prime Minister and CBI take contrasting approaches to shared net zero mission

Cecilia Keating
clock • 9 min read
PM Boris Johnson speaks to CBI Conference this morning | Credit: CBI
Image:

PM Boris Johnson speaks to CBI Conference this morning | Credit: CBI

The Prime Minister's much-criticised speech to the CBI this morning overshadowed an important debate over how government and business can work together to accelerate the net zero transition

The Prime Minister may have delivered one of the most bizarre speeches to date in a career long on oratorical oddities when he spoke to the CBI annual conference this morning. In a rambling address to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

John Lewis Partnership and Hubbub launch £1m circular economy innovation fund

UN highlights ultra-low carbon footprint of nuclear and renewables

Most read
01

Rio Tinto powers up battery plans with InoBat investment

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

Shell snaps up majority stake in floating wind project off Irish coast

19 November 2021 • 4 min read
03

'World's largest': Cory plots carbon capture system for Thames waste-to-energy plant

16 November 2021 • 4 min read
04

'World first': Ocado teams up with Climeworks to fund removal of 1,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

'The energy storage decade': Global capacity tipped for 20-fold increase by 2030

18 November 2021 • 3 min read

More on Politics

BusinessGreen to host webinar on driving net zero progress in the public sector
Policy

BusinessGreen to host webinar on driving net zero progress in the public sector

Hosted in association with EQUANS, this week's free webinar will bring together leading experts to discuss how to accelerate public sector decarbonisation plans

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 22 November 2021 • 2 min read
Government announces dual boost for UK EV charging network
Automotive

Government announces dual boost for UK EV charging network

Prime Minister confirms new build homes will have to install chargepoints, as National Highways unveils plans to boost service station chargers

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 November 2021 • 4 min read
What makes a company a climate leader?
Investment

What makes a company a climate leader?

Industry Voice: Companies with ambitious plans to decarbonise can be climate leaders, no matter what their industry - and it will give them a competitive advantage, according to Schroders

Schroders
clock 22 November 2021 • 6 min read