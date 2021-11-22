UN highlights ultra-low carbon footprint of nuclear and renewables

Nuclear has been identified by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe as the lowest carbon electricity source, as well as the low carbon technology that has the lowest impacts on land use and mining and metal use, delivering a fractionally lower carbon footprint than renewables.

A report published last week by the UN body that explored the lifecycle assessment of different types of electricity generation concluded nuclear produces between 5.1 and 6.4 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilowatt hour.

The results suggest nuclear power has a marginally lower lifecycle footprint than other forms of clean energy. Solar photovoltaic technologies result in 8 to 83g CO2e per kWh, according to the report, with onshore wind farms delivering 7.8 to 16 g CO2e per kWh, and offshore turbines resulting in 12 to 23g of CO2e per kWh.

However, despite complaints from some critics of climate action that all forms of clean energy boast carbon impacts through their supply chains, the report highlights how nuclear and renewables boast a carbon footprint that is massively lower than all forms of power generated from fossil fuels and have the potential to deliver further emissions reductions as industries such as steel and concrete work to curb their emissions.

For example, the report details how gas power boasts a lifecycle carbon footprint of 402 to 513g per kWh, while coal power stands at 753 to 1,095 of CO2e per kWh.

The Nuclear Industry Association touted the findings as evidence the UK government should ramp up its plans to deliver a new fleet of nuclear projects as it works to eliminate gas and coal-fired power generation from the UK's grid in support of its net zero emissions goals.

"Here we have a detailed, scientific assessment confirming nuclear as a green and sustainable technology, that uses less carbon, less land, and less material than any other," said Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the NIA. "If we are serious about cutting emissions and meeting net zero targets, we must act on the science and build new nuclear alongside other low-carbon sources of energy."

Advocates of nuclear have long touted the technology as a means to provide low carbon baseload power to the grid, but critics have argued the high cost of new reactors mean the government should instead focus on ramping up solar and wind generation, backed by energy storage and smart grid technologies.

The NIA noted UNECE's findings tallied up with reports which concluded the lifecycle emissions of Britain's newest nuclear power projects, Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C, would be around 5.5g CO2e per kWh.

Rolls-Royce is currently pushing forward with its plans to build a fleet of small nuclear power plants in the UK, announcing last week that it has officially started the regulatory approval process for its design of a 470MW small modular rector.