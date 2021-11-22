Solar rooftop investment fund receives £150m boost

Atrato Onsite Energy completes IPO in support of ambitious corporate rooftop solar plans

A new renewable energy investment trust has attracted £150m in an oversubscribed IPO that is set to boost its investment program in corporate onsite green energy generation.

Atrato Onsite Energy plc last week announced it delivered on the top end of its IPO plans, securing £150m through an oversubscribed share issue. The company said it had to undertake a scaling back exercise owing to investor demand greatly exceeding the maximum planned IPO.

Atrato Onsite Energy, managed by Atrato Capital, aims to help corporate clients achieve net zero emissions, reduce their energy bills, and provide renewable energy capacity to industrial and commercial counterparties. The investment fund focuses on commercial rooftop solar generation and provides investors with capital growth and secure, index-linked income, the firm said.

The company has the first ever all-female board to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, including former Good Energy chief executive Juliet Davenport.

"The Board is delighted with such strong support from a wide range of retail and institutional investors," said Davenport, who is now chair of Atrato Onsite Energy plc. "This demonstrates the alignment of the investment community with our mission to build new renewable energy capacity to help meet the UK's binding net zero emissions target and meaningfully contribute to the green economy." 

Gurpreet Gujral, managing director of Atrato Partners Limited and investment adviser to Atrato Onsite Energy, said the company was now looking to work with businesses across the UK to help them install solar arrays. "Atrato Onsite Energy plc aims to be the partner of choice for UK businesses considering rooftop solar in their plans to reach net zero," he said. "We are already working closely with our corporate customers to reduce both their carbon footprints and energy costs, and we look forward to updating our investors on our progress."

