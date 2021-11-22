Government urged to ban building developments in flood-risk areas

Developers should be banned from building on floodplains, according to a new report by think tank Localis, which warns growing numbers of homes are at risk from escalating flood risks.

The new report, titled Plain Dealing - building for flood resilience, today sets out a series of policy recommendations for the UK government to help manage the increasing flood risks many properties face.

At the heart of the report are calls for development on floodplains to be avoided where possible, and where it is unavoidable, for appropriate flood defences to be constructed. As such the report calls on the government to set up a specific cross-departmental task force for flood-risk development.

Research carried out by Localis found that the effects of climate change and rising housing demand have resulted in more floods affecting properties in at-risk areas. This year, 200 planning permissions have been granted on floodplain land for over 5,000 homes in the highest-risk local authorities in the country, it said. Over 4,000 of these homes are in areas pre-identified as highly likely to flood.

"We know that climate change is intensifying, flooding is increasing, and housing pressures are rising," said Grace Newcombe, lead researcher in clean growth at Localis. "Floodplain development necessarily sits at the intersection of these demands but it must not come at the expense of individual and community safety."

Jonathan Werran, chief executive of Localis, said the number of houses being built on floodplains could increase by 50 per cent in the next half century. "There is a clear need to reset government policy and regulation to prevent an otherwise unavoidable 50 per cent uptick in the numbers of houses being built on floodplains over the next half century," he said. "At the same time, with climate change another unavoidable reality, we need to strengthen communities to become resilient in adapting to, living with and responding to flood pressures."

In addition to establishing a flood-risk development task force, Localis recommends Defra and the Department of Levelling up, Housing, and Communities set up a new ministerial post between them to oversee the task force. The task force would manage flood resilience spending, which the government should make available to upgrade and maintain flood defences.

The report suggests that funding should be frontloaded via the Environment Agency to local authorities and to internal drainage boards to upgrade existing flood defences to a condition that is easier to manage rather than allocate funding on a 'little and often' basis.

The Localis report also calls for policies that build resilience in local communities and enable them to manage living with floods as opposed to just preventing them. "Clearly defined flood resilience objectives from the national Government aligned with whole-system collaboration is needed to protect homes and businesses and stimulate building back better," Newcombe said. "Failing to do this and continuing to build new homes in floodplain areas without resilience measures is a planned catastrophe."

Other key recommendations suggest that developers are made liable for the sustainability and insurability of floodplain developments and that insurers work with the government and local authority developers to inform future measures to mitigate the risks.

Commenting on the report, Martin Milliner, claims director at LV General Insurance shared concerns over the number of new housing developments in flood risk areas. "Flooding is an extremely traumatic event which has a devasting impact on a person's life, both physically and mentally," he said. "This research highlights a concerning amount of current and future development in high flood risk areas.

"To tackle this, we need to come together and develop a holistic approach to flooding for the long term, with property developers, insurers and government - both nationally and locally - tackling the issue of building on floodplains."

The government was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press. Ministers have previously highlighted the governments multi-million pound flood defence spending programme, but the government also recently conceded that its wider climate reslience strategy remained underpowered in response to a highly critical report from the Climate Change Committee.