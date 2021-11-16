One of the measures of success for COP26 was whether or not any final agreement would send sufficiently loud signals that they could move markets. The initial results are now in, and they appear positive for those who think the Glasgow Climate Pact can help drive accelerated climate action this decade.

Reuters reported yesterday that shares in coal firms fell yesterday following the international agreement to pursue efforts to "phase down" unabated coal, while carbon prices in the EU emissions trading scheme (ETS) climbed to a new record high.

Separately, Bloomberg reported that fossil fuel producers are also seeing a spike in the cost of capital driven in large part by international climate policy efforts.

In the wake of Saturday's agreement in Glasgow, which included an unprecedented plan to "phase down" unabated coal power and "phase out" inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, leading Chinese coal mining giants China Shenhua Energy and Yanzhou Coal saw shares fall one per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively, in Hong Kong trading. The broader market edged up slightly.

An index of mainland-listed miners also fell around one per cent, while coal stocks in other regions similarly came under pressure, according to Reuters.

For example, in Indonesia the country's largest mining firm, Bumi Resources, saw shares fall 5.7 per cent, while Australia-listed thermal coal miner Whitehaven Coal experienced a 1.6 per cent. US coal giant Peabody Energy Corp was also hit hard with shares down around eight per cent, amidst a broad sell off for listed coal firms across the US.

The market reaction breaks something of a bull run for coal firms globally, as share prices have trended upwards in response to growing fears of a global energy crunch as economies have started to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Analysts indicated the fall in coal shares was a direct response to the finalisation of the Glasgow Climate Pact.

The final agreement was watered down at the behest of China and India, with a proposal to "phase out" unabated coal power replaced with a plan to "phase down" the fossil fuel.

But observers insisted the agreement sent a powerful signal that coal is set to come under increasing pressure in markets around the world, as renewables costs continue to fall and governments seek to accelerate efforts to phase out coal power. Alongside the main agreement, the COP26 Climate Summit also secured a series of multilateral pledges to phase out coal power and end financing of overseas coal projects - a move analysts said would divert billions of dollars of capital away from fossil fuels.

"Climate activists will undoubtedly frame COP26 as failing on coal (and fossil fuels)," Cowen analyst John Miller told Reuters. "We look past this frustration (and current energy market conditions) and see ongoing incremental consensus in the need to reduce demand for fossil fuel."

Meanwhile, European carbon prices leapt to a new record high, yesterday clearing €66 a tonne for the first time. Prices of EU Allowances (EUAs) rose 5.5 per cent yesterday to €66.74 a tonne, up from €55 a month ago and more than double the level seen at the start of the year.

EUA prices, which effectively increase costs of carbon intensive businesses providing them with a clear financial incentive to curb emissions, have been rising steadily since the EU launched its latest climate package and pushed through reforms to the carbon market to tackle a long-standing oversupply of credits.

The outcome of the Glasgow Summit appears to have pushed prices higher still, with traders interpreting the various agreement as a signal that the supply of EUAs is likely to tighten in the coming years.

Mark Lewis at the Andurand Capital hedge fund told the FT that "while the outcome wasn't perhaps as strong as some had hoped there was still a clear signal that policymakers need to get serious about carbon pricing if we're going to see emissions falls".

"There is a general feeling that carbon markets come out of the COP process reinforced," he said.