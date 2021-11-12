Olympia London and signatories of the Net Zero Carbon Events initiative have pledged to reach net zero by 2050 and halve emissions by 2030 | Credit:Olympia London

A host of leading events venues and businesses have this week signed up to the Net Zero Carbon Events initiative, which was launched on the sidelines of COP26 this week.

The signatories pledged to reach net zero by 2050 and halve emissions by 2030 in line with global targets to limit global warming to 1.5C.

The Net Zero Carbon Events initiative was developed and signed by companies from across the events industry supply chain and organised by a task force which included, trade associations UFI, AIPC, and ICCA.

The pledge specifically requires signatories to ensure that before the end of 2023 they have published the organisation's "pathway to achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest, with an interim target in line with the Paris Agreement's requirement to reduce global GHG emissions by 50 per cent by 2030".

It also calls on businesses to identify and prioritise actions to reduce emissions, such as energy management, water conservation, materials management, food and beverage waste reduction, housekeeping initiatives, sustainable procurement, stakeholder management and employee engagement, and set goals accordingly.

And it requires signatories to work with partners and suppliers to drive the net zero transition through the value chain, measure direct and supply chain emissions, and report on progress at least every two years.

Founding signatories to the initiative include Formula E, GL Event, Holtmann, ICC Birmingham, IFEMA Madrid, and Olympia London.

"Sustainability is no longer an option," said Anna Golden, commercial director at Olympia London, who hosted the launch event at COP26. "As the public and companies recognise ESG as a fairer and more reliable approach, we are now on a race to ensure we have a positive environmental impact and remain relevant as businesses going forward.

"For many companies recovering from the losses after the pandemic, this is a huge challenge but, together we can transform the challenge into real benefits and create a secure future for our industry, and for our planet."