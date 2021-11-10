The government has today confirmed all new heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in the UK will have be zero-emission by 2040, as Ministers prepared to host Transport Day at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

The Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed previously proposed plans to accompany the 2030 date for ending the sale of new internal combustion engine cars and vans with a similar target for HGVs for 2040.

The government said the package of targets "represents a world-leading pledge to end the sale of all polluting road vehicles within the next two decades" and would make the UK the first country in the world to commit to phasing out new, non-zero emission heavy goods vehicles weighing 26 tonnes and under by 2035, with all new HGVs sold in the UK to be zero emission by 2040.

The news was welcomed by British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association Chief Executive, Gerry Keaney, who said it would provide businesses with clarity as they plan their transition towards zero emission technologies.

"Today's announcement is a welcome update and will support the industry in its drive towards decarbonisation," he said. "Use cases of HGVs vary significantly, so we welcome the government's intention to consult on derogations that will enable a fair and achievable transition."

However, he also stressed the need for the government to work with businesses to develop a delivery plan to accelerate the development of zero emission HGV technologies. "The approach must be comprehensive, particularly around HGVs where the barriers remain huge," he said. "The recent funding that was announced to support trials of zero-emission technology for the sector is a very positive step, and we eagerly await the clarity this will bring to help meet the phase-out dates."

The announcement came as the UK government prepared to host a meeting of ministers and industry leaders from around the world that have committed to working towards 100 per cent zero emission new car and van sales by 2040 or earlier.

Twenty-four countries, six major vehicle manufacturers - GM, Ford, Mercedes, BYD, Volvo, and JLR - 39 cities, states and regions, 28 corporate fleets, and 13 investors will today jointly set out their determination for all new car and van sales to be zero emission by 2040 globally and 2035 in leading markets.

The group includes companies like Sainsbury's and countries such as Uruguay, El Salvador and New Zealand, who are all today making new commitments to deliver 100 per cent zero emission vehicles. They follow proposals made by the EU, Chile, Canada, and a number of US States this year to ensure all new cars are zero emission by 2035.

In addition, a number of emerging markets and developing economies have today committed to work to accelerate the adoption of zero emission vehicles in their markets, including India, Ghana, Kenya, Paraguay, Rwanda and Turkey.

The announcement was partially overshadowed by reports yesterday that a number of leading global auto firms had declined to sign up to the new goal, with BMW, VW, and Toyota notable by their absence.

However, the government will today stress that the shift towards zero emission road vehicles has reached critical mass and is set to accelerate rapidly.

"From our roads to the skies, the transition to zero emission transport has reached a tipping point," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. "We know that transport plays a key role saving the planet from warming above 1.5C, which is why this is the COP that will kick start our ambition for zero emission aviation and why I'm proud to be uniting world leaders to tackle climate change - creating new opportunities for clean growth, green jobs, and improved air quality right across the globe."

To support its argument, the government today published new research it commissioned with Bloomberg New Energy Finance, which shows how 31 per cent of the global passenger vehicle market is now covered by vehicle manufacturer commitments to end sales of fossil fuel-powered vehicles, up from a near zero share of the market at the start of 2021.

The report also details how global sales of zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) have more than doubled since 2019 from 2.1 million to 5.3 million, while ZEVs are now forecast to account for 70 per cent of all new car sales in 2040, with this projection having doubled in the last five years. Moreover, nearly a fifth of all 2020 passenger vehicle sales were in countries that now have an internal combustion engine (ICE) phase-out date, up from just five per cent in 2019.

Separately, DfT will today also today unveil a new design for electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints, which it hopes could "become as iconic as the Great British post box, London bus or black cab".

Showcased in the UK Pavilion at COP26 and designed together with the Royal College of Art and PA Consulting, the concept aims to prioritise inclusivity and ease of use and has been designed with consumers, local government, accessibility groups, and industry.

"To support the transition to EVs, it's integral that we have the infrastructure to support it," said Shapps. "My vision is for the UK to have one of the best EV infrastructure networks in the world, with excellent British design at its heart."

A raft of further announcements are expected later today, including the launch of the first annual Action Plan from the government and industry-backed Zero Emission Vehicle Transition Council (ZEVTC), which is to be co-chaired by the UK and US, and the launch of the World Bank's new Global Facility to Decarbonise Transport - a multi-donor trust fund that will mobilise $200m over the next 10 years to support the decarbonisation of road transport in emerging markets and developing economies in the 'Global South'.

Similarly, new initiatives are to be launched to tackle aviation and shipping emissions.

For example, 14 states from across the world, representing over 40 per cent of global aviation emissions will today pledge to work together to achieve an ambitious new aviation decarbonisation target through the International Civil Aviation Organization, as part of a new International Aviation Climate Ambition Coalition.

In addition, 19 governments will also state their intent to support the establishment of 'green shipping corridors', which would operate zero-emission shipping routes between ports, providing a means to pilot zero-emission vessel technologies and alternative fuel and charging infrastructure at major ports. Meanwhile, 28 offshore wind industry stakeholders will today commit to work together to make zero-emission operations and maintenance vessels a reality in the North Sea by 2025.

In related news, calls are growing for government and business to work together to create new financing and funding models that can accelerate the adoption of zero emission vehicles in the UK.

In a report published this morning by the Coalition for the Decarbonisation of Road Transport (CDRT) - a group established by the Green Finance Institute earlier this year bringing together companies and transport, energy, infrastructure and finance experts - experts set out 18 solutions that could help tackle some of the barriers preventing widespread EV adoption.

Lauren Pamma, programme director for the CDRT, said the findings highlighted a number of common barriers to EV adoption of consumers and the roll out of public charging infrastructure that had potential to "disrupt the orderly transition needed to move the UK towards zero emission motoring".

"Our solutions have been co-designed with members to unlock those barriers and accelerate the pace of change," she said.

Among the solutions laid out in the report include increasing loan capacity in the market through securitisation of used EV loans to allow aggregation and sale on secondary markets, and bundled vehicle and infrastructure financing products that would allow consumers to make one monthly payments to cover the cost of the vehicle, charge points and energy.

The Coalition has also sets out a number of recommendations for how to unlock more financing towards EV charging infrastructure. This includes provision of utilisation-linked loans for installing more widely distributed charge points, a transport infrastructure facility that pools public and private finance to de-risk investments, and the creation of local authority toolkits to speed up and simplify the process of installing charging infrastructure.