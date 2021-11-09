Fan Club: Octopus Energy set to expand local discounted tariff scheme

clock • 2 min read
Fan Club: Octopus Energy set to expand local discounted tariff scheme

Locals can expect to be offered discounted rates for solar and onshore wind energy generation

The appeal of living near a wind farm could be about to ratchet up further, after Octopus Energy today announced plans to expand its 'Fan Club' pricing scheme which offers local customers power at a lower cost when renewable energy output is high.

The green energy company said it plans to raise £4bn to invest in renewable projects through to 2030 that will offer local customers discounted prices for the renewable energy use, through its 'Fan Club - The Collective' initiative.

The company launched 'The Fan Club' in two locations earlier this year, offering communities in Weighton and Caerphilly discounted prices for the energy generated from local wind turbines when they are spinning.

'Fan Club - The Collective' aims to expand the local renewables pricing model to new onshore wind and solar farm locations.

"We are pledging to create a whopping £4bn of people driven clean energy projects over the next decade," said Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, the arm of Octopus Energy Group that will manage 'Fan Club - The Collective'. "In order to do that we'll be bringing the worlds of energy technology and institutional investment together, and opening up the opportunity for anyone who wishes to invest in energy projects.

"Our wind turbine tariff 'The Fan Club' has changed the way that people living near to them think about energy. By matching this generation with our proprietary technology platform Kraken, we're making sure that the cheapest electrons are also the greenest electrons and the ones to travel the shortest distance."

Octopus Energy confirmed it has already secured a £10m investment to expand 'The Fan Club' from two turbines to eight,and the company now aims to supply around 2.5 million households with green power through 'Fan Club - The Collective' by 2030.

The expansion forms part of Octopus plans to create 18GW of clean energy projects by 2027, enough to power 10 million homes.

Most read
01

COP26: Taking on the takes

05 November 2021 • 13 min read
02

'The Paris Effect': Study predicts key clean technologies nearing market 'tipping points'

05 November 2021 • 3 min read
03

'Glasgow Breakthroughs': 40 nations back plan to make clean technologies 'new normal' by 2030

02 November 2021 • 5 min read
04

Green lessons: Government unveils plans to 'put climate change at heart of education'

05 November 2021 • 4 min read
05

On the road to carbon neutrality

03 November 2021 • 8 min read

