Green lessons: Government unveils plans to 'put climate change at heart of education'

The government will today use the official Youth and Public Empowerment Day at COP26 in Glasgow to announce wide-ranging plans to enhance teaching of the climate crisis, boost biodiversity in schools, and help tackle the looming net zero skills crunch.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi is to address the Summit later today to outline a series of new measures designed to provide "a world-leading climate change education" for young people in the UK.

"We want to deliver a better, safer, greener world for future generations of young people and education is one of our key weapons in the fight against climate change," he will say. "Empowering teachers in every school to deliver world-leading climate change education will not only raise awareness and understanding of the problem, but also equips young people with the skills and knowledge to build a sustainable future."

The government said it intends to deliver a "world-leading climate change education through a model science curriculum, which will be in place by 2023, to teach children about nature and their impact on the world around them".

The package also includes a range of measures to enhance biodiversity and engagement with nature across the UK's nurseries, schools, colleges, and universities.

"Combined, the grounds of schools, colleges, nurseries and universities in England take up an area over twice the size of Birmingham, so improving their biodiversity could have a significant impact on the environment," the Department for Education (DfE) said in a statement.

Specifically, the government said a new virtual National Education Nature Park will be launched that will see schools upload data on biodiversity in their locality, which will allow them to track their progress against other schools in the country, increase their knowledge of different species and develop skills in biodiversity mapping.

Children and young people will also be able to undertake a new Climate Award in recognition of work to improve their environment, with a prestigious national awards ceremony held every year. Dubbed the Climate Leaders Award, the initiative aims to help children and young people develop skills and knowledge in biodiversity and sustainability, and celebrate and recognise their work in protecting the local environment.

Pupils and students will be able to progress through different levels of the award, 'bronze', 'silver' and 'gold', in a similar way to the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, the government said.

Zahawi will also highlight how today's measures will build on the government's pledge to ensure every new school delivered under the DfE's school rebuilding programme results in net zero emissions during its operation.

As such, Zahawi is to confirm plans to test new 'Energy Pods' that harness renewable energy to replace gas and coal boilers and supply all a school's heating and hot water without any carbon emissions. The government indicated that it the trials prove successful it will look to roll out the technology across other public sector buildings.

In addition, the DfE today announced that from December all Further Education (FE) teachers trained via an apprenticeship will be required to integrate sustainability into their teaching, through modelling sustainable practices and promoting sustainable development principles in relation to their subject specialism.

The government said the full package of measures announced today will be brought together under a new draft sustainability and climate change strategy, which will be further developed in conjunction with young people, educators, sustainability experts, and environmentalists ahead of the final publication of the strategy in April next year.

Zahawi will also today host a panel discussion on the role of education in driving climate action, alongside Ministers and officials from Italy and UNESCO.

Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education, said too many countries were still failing to incorporate climate change in their curriculums. "New UNESCO data found only half of national educational frameworks have a reference to climate change in them so we are partnering with the Department for Education for today's event at COP26 where global education leaders will be able to make pledges that set out how they will tackle climate change through education in their countries," she said.

The new package from the DfE was welcomed by sustainability professional body IEMA, which has long argued that there is an urgent need to enhance environmental skills and awareness in support of the net zero transition.

"Achieving a net zero future and hitting our long-term environmental goals means we need to equip tomorrow's workforce with the skills and capability to play their part in the Green Industrial Revolution," said IEMA's director of policy and external affairs, Martin Baxter. "We welcome the Department for Education's wide-ranging and ambitious draft strategy as a vital missing piece that will help equip people with the skills and competences needed to transition to a sustainable economy.

"Our outreach work with young people this summer showed that students need pathways and signposts to help them achieve a sustainable future. The draft strategy is an important element towards them developing the ability to achieving their potential."