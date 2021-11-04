Shell Recharge Solutions: Energy giant rebrands its EV charging networks

NewMotion and US counterpart Greelots to rebrand as Shell Recharge Solutions from early next year | Credit:Shell
NewMotion and US counterpart Greelots to rebrand as Shell Recharge Solutions from early next year | Credit:Shell

NewMotion and Greenlots are to be brought together under a single brand, as the fossil fuel giant looks to ramp up its interests in the fast-expanding global EV charging market

European electric vehicle (EV) charging network NewMotion has announced it is to rebrand alongside its US counterpart Greenlots to become Shell Recharge Solutions from early 2022, in a move that brings the global charging offering from parent company Shell together under one entity.

The energy giant said Shell Recharge Solutions would combine NewMotion's expertise in home charging and roaming services and Greenlots' expertise in charging networks and fleet services, with the Shell Recharge public fast charging network to create a wider and simpler EV charging offering for customers. 

Following the rebrand, Shell's EV charging branches will offer Shell Recharge branded hardware and software for homes and businesses, while also supporting the expanding Shell Recharge public charging network. 

Mel Lane, CEO of NewMotion, said that the revamp would position the company for an anticipated surge in demand with 125 million plug-in vehicles on roads expected to be on roads globally by 2030 compared to just 10 million today. "This massive scale up demands an end-to-end approach to charging infrastructure to meet the driver needs," she said. "By making charging simpler and investing in smart technologies, we will help enable the mass adoption of EVs and to drive towards a low-carbon world." 

As one entity, Shell Recharge Solutions installs a new charge point every 20 minutes and operates over 80,000 charge points, according to NewMotion. Shell aims to operate 500,000 charge points by 2025, it added.

Commenting on this week's announcement, Roger Hunter vice president of Shell Electric Mobility, said: "The upcoming brand change will help Shell to move our electric charging capability and offer from local to global; we will unify our brand, our people, and our capabilities across Europe, Asia and North America, ensuring we are better placed to provide our customers with the EV Charging solutions they need." 

