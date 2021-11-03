Sports organisations race to zero: UNFCCC calls for adoption of new climate goals for sports industry

Signatories of the Sports for Climate Action framework are called on to halve emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2040

Signatories of the Sports for Climate Action Framework were today called upon to commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2040, following the UNFCCC's announcement of new targets for the international framework.

At an event on the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, the UNFCCC announced that it had updated the emissions reductions targets for its Sports for Climate Action Framework (S4CA), including a new ambition to halve emissions by 2030 at the latest and reach net zero emissions by 2040.

As such new and existing members of the S4CA are called upon to adopt fresh emissions goals under the updated framework and submit plans that outline the steps they will take to implement their 2030 emissions targets and commit to reporting on progress against these targets annually.

Signatories that have already signed up to the new targets include many of the world's leading sports bodies and clubs, such as the International Olympic Committee, FIFA, Athletics Kenya, BBC Sport, the Premier League, Formula E and Munster Rugby.

The UNFCCC also announced that signatories that adopt the new targets will enter the Race to Zero initiative, a global coalition of businesses, cities, and regions committed to achieving net zero emissions.

More than 280 sports organisations have committed to the S4CA's overarching aim to drive climate action in the global sports community in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement since the Framework was launched in 2018.

"The sector eagerly took up the challenge, but also told us that they want to do more and to do it faster," said UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa. "These organisations are now being challenged to reduce emissions 50 per cent by 2030 at the latest and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040."

In related news, the Organising Committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games announced during a panel discussion at COP26 today that it will formally join the UN's Race to Zero.

Georgina Grenon, the director of environmental excellence for Paris 2024, confirmed the Organising Committee aims to reduce the emissions of the 2024 Games by 50 per cent compared to previous Games. Grenon also confirmed that 95 per cent of the infrastructure for the games will be existing or temporary and that the energy used for the Games will be 100 per cent renewable.