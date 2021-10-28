Planet Tracker: Green improvements to textile production could save industry over $6bn

Water-guzzling technology that is widely-used for dyeing, printing and finishing clothing - known in the textiles industry as 'wet processing' - can be heavily damaging to the environment, not least because the process often uses toxic and hazardous chemicals.

But according to a new report today by the Planet Tracker think tank, relatively simple improvements to wet processing could deliver major environmental and financial benefits to the textiles and clothing industry.

Published in partnership with the Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), the research looked at 67 wet processing facilities that had received a one-off investment of $455,000 to carry out improvements, such as installing meters, reusing cooling water and wastewater, maintaining steam traps, and improving insulation.

It found that such measures resulted in average greenhouse gas emissions reduction of 10 per cent, in addition to average annual cost savings of $369,500.

If such changes were rolled out industry-wide, it would result in over $6bn of annual cost savings, according to Planet Tracker.

The report's authors argue that a renewed focus on scope 3 value chain emissions should incentivise companies to work with their suppliers to become more sustainable. However, it also notes that brands are unwilling to fund suppliers to transition to greener processes on their own, when they share suppliers with multiple companies.

The report urges textiles companies and brands to help wet processing companies to receive financing, and push for environmental transparency in their own operations and those of their suppliers in addition to calling on investors to directly invest in the textile supply chain and pressure brands to be transparent about their supply chains so as to incentivise them to make improvements.

Catherine Tubb, author of the report and senior investment analyst at Planet Tracker said: "This creates a huge opportunity for investors to facilitate a key environmental transition for wet processors through a range of funding mechanisms, as well as other parts of the textiles manufacturing chain such as garment manufacturers. Impact investors are in a unique position to have an opportunity to invest directly into the wet processors themselves or into another vehicle that is directly investing."