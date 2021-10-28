Planet Tracker: Green improvements to textile production could save industry over $6bn

clock • 2 min read
Fashion and textiles could make big savings by improving wet processing
Image:

Fashion and textiles could make big savings by improving wet processing

Research estimates investing in improving 'wet processing' facilities could bring financial and environmental benefits for the textile industry

Water-guzzling technology that is widely-used for dyeing, printing and finishing clothing - known in the textiles industry as 'wet processing' - can be heavily damaging to the environment, not least because the process often uses toxic and hazardous chemicals.

But according to a new report today by the Planet Tracker think tank, relatively simple improvements to wet processing could deliver major environmental and financial benefits to the textiles and clothing industry.

Published in partnership with the Apparel Impact Institute (Aii), the research looked at 67 wet processing facilities that had received a one-off investment of $455,000 to carry out improvements, such as installing meters, reusing cooling water and wastewater, maintaining steam traps, and improving insulation.

It found that such measures resulted in average greenhouse gas emissions reduction of 10 per cent, in addition to average annual cost savings of $369,500.

If such changes were rolled out industry-wide, it would result in over $6bn of annual cost savings, according to Planet Tracker.

The report's authors argue that a renewed focus on scope 3 value chain emissions should incentivise companies to work with their suppliers to become more sustainable. However, it also notes that brands are unwilling to fund suppliers to transition to greener processes on their own, when they share suppliers with multiple companies.

The report urges textiles companies and brands to help wet processing companies to receive financing, and push for environmental transparency in their own operations and those of their suppliers in addition to calling on investors to directly invest in the textile supply chain and pressure brands to be transparent about their supply chains so as to incentivise them to make improvements.

Catherine Tubb, author of the report and senior investment analyst at Planet Tracker said: "This creates a huge opportunity for investors to facilitate a key environmental transition for wet processors through a range of funding mechanisms, as well as other parts of the textiles manufacturing chain such as garment manufacturers. Impact investors are in a unique position to have an opportunity to invest directly into the wet processors themselves or into another vehicle that is directly investing."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

Amazon brings 50MW onshore wind farm online in Scotland

Food brand Knorr to launch 50 regenerative farming projects by 2026

Most read
01

What does success look like for COP26?

22 October 2021 • 8 min read
02

OECD nations agree to end export credit support for unabated coal power stations

22 October 2021 • 2 min read
03

Net Zero Festival: From commitment to reality - the route net zero for business

25 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

Sainsbury's pulls forward net zero target for own operations to 2035

26 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

Timberland Investment Group plots $1bn reforestation investment in Latin America

27 October 2021 • 2 min read

More on Supply chain

Regenerative agriculture aims to have positive outcomes on nature | Credit: Unilever
Biodiversity

Food brand Knorr to launch 50 regenerative farming projects by 2026

Unilever-owned food and drinks firm aims to grow 80 per cent of its ingredients using farming practices that benefit nature

Bea Tridimas
clock 28 October 2021 • 2 min read
Kerstin Enochsson, Volvo Cars
Automotive

The car industry must 'step up' in the fight against climate change

Industry voice: Kerstin Enochsson from Volvo Cars explains why the company is investing in fossil-free steel for its vehicle manufacturing

Kerstin Enochsson, Volvo Cars
clock 28 October 2021 • 4 min read
Credit: Morrisons
Skills

UK's first sustainable food and farming school opens in Shropshire

First students arrive at School of Sustainable Food and Farming in Newport, a partnership between Harper Adams University, the NFU, Morrisons, and McDonald's UK

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 October 2021 • 3 min read