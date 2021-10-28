Just days before negotiators attempt to iron out the mechanics of global carbon markets at the COP26 Climate Summit, a major paper has attempted to set out how voluntary climate markets can best benefit the countries where offsetting projects are located.

The VCM Global Dialogue group, which aims to represent the interests of the stakeholders on the supply-side of voluntary carbon markets, yesterday set out guidance for how the emerging sector can best support sustainable development and climate action in developing counties.

It argues that voluntary carbon markets can and must catalyse a transition to a "sustainable future" in developing countries, which it defines as a stable climate, respect for nature and guaranteed rights for all people to live safe, healthy, and prosperous lives.

Carbon markets are set to be one of the key issues at the upcoming COP climate talks, with negotiators tasked with finalising the rules for Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which aims to create a framework for countries and companies to meet their climate goals by trading carbon credits.

There have been growing calls for more robust policing and governance mechanisms in the rapidly-growing voluntary carbon market sector, amid concerns that a corporate rush towards carbon credits will fail to deliver promised benefits to the climate, biodiversity and communities living near offset projects.

There is also an intense debate around which industries should be able to purchase carbon offsets, with fears the market will provide cover for large polluters taking minimal steps to reduce their absolute emissions.

Today's report stresses that voluntary carbon markets must complement, rather than replace, corporate and governmental efforts to slash absolute emissions.

It urges governments around the world to tap voluntary carbon markets as a tool that can help them meet their national climate ambitions, noting that just a few countries to date have embedded them into national policy. While progress is being made in the UK - which has defined a voluntary carbon standard for forest projects - and Thailand, Colombia and South Africa, government engagement on the issue remains limited, it notes.

"Governments tend to be relatively unaware of the VCM," the report notes. "With distance comes disengagement, which can in turn lead to mistrust of the unknown."

The document urges governments, companies, and greenhouse gas crediting programmes to work together to promote "clear and transparent" carbon accounting methods, by establishing definitions, rules and a common understanding of approaches. Voluntary carbon markets must also strengthen the rights of Indigenous Peoples and local communities, it notes.

Meanwhile, it stresses that all purchasers and investors in carbon credits must prioritise "transformational VCM investments" that unlock a range of "non-carbon benefits" for local communities and host countries, for instance access to clean energy and clean water, reduced air pollution, improved health infrastructure, job creation, or water and soil retention. All carbon reductions conferred by projects should also be verified, real and additional, it adds.

Elsewhere, the report calls on governments to work with private partners to scale voluntary carbon markets within sectors that span multiple countries.

"Governments have an interest in harnessing the financial power, expertise, and technological capacities of the private sector," the report states. "Corporations prefer coordinated international action to unpredictable and fragmented regulation. Successful sectoral or jurisdictional programs can yield millions of tonnes of GHG emission reductions and removals."

Finally, it calls on all actors to initiate regional and national "VCM dialogues" that could help break down reluctance that many countries have towards voluntary carbon markets.

The document is the final report being published by the VSM Global Dialogue group and is the result of consultation with more than 350 stakeholders that collates the conclusions of five prior position papers.