More than 3,000 coal power units must close worldwide by 2030, climate analysis warns

One coal power plant unit must close every single day between now and 2030 if the world is to stand a chance of limiting limit global warming to 1.5C, equating to 3,000 coal plant closures by the end of the decade, according to analysis released today by Al Gore-backed NGO TransitionZero.

The world's total coal-fired power capacity currently amounts to over 200GW, which would need to be halved to just over 100GW by 2030, the climate analytics research estimates. That would require 2,925 coal units need to be closed, retrofitted or converted, it said.

"Coal is likely to be the elephant in the room at COP26," said Matt Gray, an analyst at TransitionZero. "Coal has long been considered cheap and plentiful with no supply chain issues but in 2021, it is none of those things. World leaders attending COP26 have an opportunity to act by setting targets to phasing out coal. Failure to do so will undermine their economies and make 1.5C impossible."

Crucially, however, the analysis further suggests that new investments in renewables are in fact already cheaper than for new coal plants in major markets in 2021, and that it is also now cheaper to build new renewable energy capacity than continue operating even existing coal plants, thanks to shifting market changes which are increasingly rendering coal power economically unviable in many parts of the world.

The analysis, which found that 64 per cent of coal plants around the world now cost more to operate than developing new renewables, comes amid a global energy crisis which has also seen fossil fuel prices soar in recent months.

TransitionZero analysts argue that China's response to the energy crisis, which has seen the country's coal prices surge, demonstrates "promise" in the country's ability to decarbonise its electricity grid. The liberalisation of electricity prices in the country will allow prices to rise up to 20 per cent from base levels to incentivise lower energy consumption.

The findings come alongside separate data today from Friends of the Earth and think tank the New Economics Foundation, which reveals there are currently more than 40 new coal, oil and gas projects in the pipeline in the UK, which is set to host the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow next week.

Combined, these 40 developments being pushed by fossil fuel firms are projected to emit almost triple the UK's yearly greenhouse gas emissions over their lifespan, equivalent to 1.3 billion metric tonnes of CO2, according to the green campaign group.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) unleashed a landmark report earlier this year concluding that no new sources of fossil fuels should be developed after 2021 if the world is to stand a chance of meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Danny Gross, campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said the science was clear on the need to stop new coal, oil and gas extraction projects immediately.

"It's in the industry's interests to push through new developments because it knows the writing is on the wall, but it's up to government to put our ailing planet and the people on it first," he explained. "It's going to be an embarrassing UN climate conference for the Prime Minister if he doesn't end support for new fossil fuel extraction projects, here and elsewhere, immediately. The UK can't sit on its high horse demanding other countries reduce emissions without doing the right thing first."