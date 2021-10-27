We must prioritise low carbon overseas development aid to build thriving communities

The Chancellor must avoid cuts to overseas aid in the Spending Review - support for those most impacted by climate change abroad must be an aid priority, writes the Energy Saving Trust's Inga Jirgensone
Right now, over 770 million people around the world live without electricity, and many more lack access to electrical appliances. That's a huge number of people missing out on access to vital and often...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Receive full access to businessgreen.com, indispensable information for business professionals
Choose from our 3 paid membership levels