Equipment hire and services provider Speedy has announced it is to build a bespoke low carbon lighting solution that will illuminate the perimeter of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

The company announced yesterday it had been selected as the delivery partner to light up the site of the vital climate talks, confirming plans to install 400 "highly efficient" linear lights that will run for two miles around the security perimeter of the venue.

Speedy said the low carbon lighting technology, which is made up of LED lighting towers and low energy beam control lighting heads, will save an estimated 6,200 litres of diesel and 16 tonnes of CO2e compared to equivalent solutions on the market today.

Speedy rail director Daryl Doherty said COP26 offered a "fantastic opportunity" to showcase the firm's low carbon lighting technology, which has also been deployed on a number of major rail infrastructure projects including the HS2 rail project.

"As such a historic and significant climate event, COP26 needed a supplier with the technology to deliver a low carbon solution to lighting, minimising the impact on the environment," he said. "COP26 will set out the gold standard for green events, so everything that goes into its infrastructure and management needs to be sustainable."

The lighting system, which will be in place for five weeks, avoids the noise pollution and fumes produced by diesel-powered lighting, Speedy said. Providing 200 lumens for each watt of power consumed, the lights are "highly efficient", it added.

The UK government has pledged to make the upcoming climate summit a carbon neutral conference and is aiming for certification by the International Standard for Sustainable Events (ISO20121). Meeting this standard involves including embedding sustainability in all procurement contracts.

In related news, Glasgow City Council published a draft Green Deal roadmap for the city this week, setting out a vision for how the city's economy could be transformed over the next nine years to become more sustainable.

The draft Glasgow Green Deal document sets out three objectives: reduce the city's emissions and climate risk; create sustainable jobs and quality places: and eliminate poverty and boost inclusion and equality.

To reach these goals, it aims to galvanise business, civil society, and the public sector behind eight key areas of focus, including maximising energy efficiency, boosting deployment of renewables, providing clean, safe, and connected mobility services, boosting the city's adaptation and resilience to climate impacts, and enhancing conservation efforts.

Glasgow City Council said it would launch public consultation on the plan in the coming weeks, stressing that as many citizens, businesses and organisations as possible would be asked to give their thoughts on how to maximise its effectiveness.

The draft Green Deal roadmap comes after the City Council announced it would spend £30bn on a 'Greenprint for Investment' - a portfolio of 10 transformative climate investment projects designed to steer the City closer to its 2030 net zero goal.