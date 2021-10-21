The Lancet: Few countries prepared to tackle worsening climate-related health risks

570 million people could face risks of increased flooding, bigger storms and soil and water salinification and be permanently forced to leave their homes

The 2021 Lancet Countdown report has today warned the impacts of climate change pose increasing health risks and are exacerbating existing health and social inequalities.

The sixth annual Lancet climate report - titled Countdown on health and climate change: code red for a healthy future - tracks 44 health indicators that are linked to climate change across 84 countries that are responsible for around 92 per cent of global CO2 emissions.

The report reveals climate change is increasing the chances of infectious disease, extreme weather impacts, and food insecurity. As such, outbreaks of dengue fever, chikungunya, and Zika are more likely to occur in high human development index countries, while malaria is increasing in countries with a low human development index. The report also warns coasts around northern Europe and the US are becoming more conducive to bacteria that produce gastroenteritis, wound infections, and sepsis.

Other findings suggest that nearly 570 million people could face risks of increased flooding, bigger storms, and soil and water salinification that could result in them being permanently forced to leave their homes. At the same time, exposure to heatwaves has increased, with adults over 65 affected by 3.1 billion more days of heatwave exposure in 2020 compared to the baseline average between 1986 and 2005.

Rising temperatures are also contributing to an increase in food insecurity, according to the report. Higher temperatures have shortened the time in which plants reach maturity, causing lower yields. As such, the crop yield potential for maize has decreased by six per cent, for wheat by three per cent, and for rice by nearly two per cent, compared to 1981-2010 levels.

Despite the increased risks, the report reveals many countries are under-prepared for the health impacts that are already resulting from climate change and are expected to worsen over the coming decades.

A 2021 World Health Organisation (WHO) survey found just under half of countries surveyed have national health and climate change strategies. Nearly 70 per cent of countries said finance was the biggest obstacle to implementing an effective plan, with the report highlighting how climate change adaption funding directed at health systems represents just 0.3 per cent of total climate change adaption funding.

"The Lancet Countdown's report has over 40 indicators and far too many of them are flashing red," said Professor Anthony Costello, executive director of the Lancet Countdown.

"But the good news is that the huge efforts countries are making to kick-start their economies after the pandemic can be orientated towards responding to climate change and COVID simultaneously. We have a choice. The recovery from COVID-19 can be a green recovery that puts us on the path of improving human health and reducing inequities, or it can be a business-as-usual recovery that puts us all at risk."

The report also stressed that current COVID-19 recovery packages are not in line with the goals Paris Agreement and urges world leaders to commit to a green recovery that will reduce inequality by creating new green jobs, safeguarding health, and building healthier populations.

It notes that in 2018 countries were still subsidising fossil fuels with billions of dollars and warns that a fossil-fuel driven recovery may achieve economic targets in the short term, but will make it impossible to limit global warming to 1.5C and will lead to worsening climate impacts that are more likely to affect people in low-income countries, who contribute less to climate change.

"This is our sixth report tracking progress on health and climate change and unfortunately we are still not seeing the accelerated change we need," said Maria Romanello, lead author of the report. "At best the trends in emissions, renewable energy and tackling pollution have improved only very slightly. This year we saw people suffering intense heatwaves, deadly floods and wildfires. These are grim warnings that for every day that we delay our response to climate change, the situation gets more critical.

"Governments are spending trillions of dollars on the recovery from the Covid pandemic. This gives us an opportunity to take a safer, healthier, low carbon path, but we have yet to do so. Less than one dollar in five being spent on the Covid recovery is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the overall impact is likely to be negative. We are recovering from a health crisis in a way that's putting our health at risk.

"It's time to realise that no one is safe from the effects of climate change. As we recover from COVID we still have the time to take a different path and create a healthier future for us all."