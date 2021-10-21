The challenges faced by the upcoming COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow were laid bare this morning, as a flurry of reports revealed disagreements within Cabinet over the goals for the meeting and fresh tensions between emerging economies, petrostates, the UK hosts, and coalition of countries calling an ambitious deal.

The Sun reported this morning that COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma was "raging" over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ramping up of expectations that the summit can deliver a major breakthrough.

Johnson last month declared the Summit "simply must succeed" and has repeatedly called on world leaders to come to Glasgow with ambitious new pledges to accelerate climate action globally.

This week he sought to temper expectations slightly, acknowledging that securing a breakthrough agreement would be "extremely tough", but The Sun reported that Ministers were concerned hopes for the Summit were running too high.

"Nobody has pitched properly that this is not going to be some big hand of history moment where a new deal is done, so it's going to feel like a damp squib," one Minister told the paper. "Alok is raging. It's got completely out of control."

The Minister also raised concerns over the messaging surrounding the Summit, arguing that "they keep saying 'keep 1.5 alive' but I don't know what it means - It's incomprehensible".

COP26 insiders hit back at the criticism, telling The Sun that the meaning of the slogan was completely clear to the Summit's participants. "Communities on the front line of climate change understand very starkly that keeping global warming within 1.5C could quite literally be a matter of life or death," they said.

The Summit experienced something of a blow this week when the Russian government confirmed President Putin would not travel to Glasgow. China's President Xi is also not expected to make an appearance, having not left China since the start of the coronavirus crisis. However, the hosts received a boost this morning with reports India's Narendra Modi is to attend.

Seasoned observers of UN Climate Summits noted that the role of world leaders at the negotiations is often overstated, but the list of high profile 'no-shows' has fuelled fears that some leading economies are reluctant to sign off on an ambitious agreement.

Those fears were further stoked this morning by reports from Climate Home News that leading emerging economies are frustrated with calls from the UK four countries to come to Glasgow with plans to deliver net zero emissions by 2050.

The 'like-minded' group of 24 developing economies, which includes China, India, Egypt, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam, issued a ministerial statement that issued a strong rebuke to the UK, arguing the calls for net zero by 2050 targets went beyond the goals agreed under the Paris Agreement.

"Major developed countries are now pushing to shift the goal posts of the Paris Agreement from what have already been agreed by calling for all countries to adopt net zero targets by 2050," they wrote. "This new 'goal' which is being advanced runs counter to the Paris Agreement and is anti-equity and against climate justice."

The Paris Agreement includes a commitment to achieve net zero emissions during the second half of the century, alongside pledges to keep temperature increases 'well below' 2C while aiming to deliver 1.5C.

Scientists have advised that in order to stand a reasonable chance of limiting temperature increases to 1.5C the world should aim for net zero emissions by 2050, but the deliberate vagueness of the 'well below 2C' target and the prospect of delivering negative emissions in the second half of the century has led some to argue a slightly later target date may be compatible with the Paris Agreement.

Meanwhile, many developing nations have continued to maintain that it is unfair for poorer nations to face calls for them to adopt the same decarbonisation targets as industrialised economies - a rift that has characterised the UN climate talks since their inception in the 1990s.

The latest statement reiterates concerns over "climate justice", arguing that developed countries should "aim for their full decarbonisation within this decade" before calling on developing nations to adopt more ambitious targets.

"Promoting distant net zero targets for themselves amount to furthering carbon injustice and inequity," the group wrote. "If they continue to emit and occupy more atmospheric space for the next 30 years, the Paris Agreement's global goals and the [UN climate] Convention's objective will not be met."

China has announced a net zero target for 2060 and India is reportedly mulling a similar goal, with observers hopeful the Glasgow Summit will see both the Asian superpowers provide more details on how they intend to accelerate their decarbonisation efforts.

However, the latest statement provides a reminder that stark differences remain between the bloc of powerful emerging economies and the coalition of so-called 'high ambition' nations that brings together leading industrialised economies, including the UK, and many of those smaller nations most exposed to worsening climate impacts.

And further divisions were laid bare today by an investigation from Greenpeace's Unearthed website, which reveals how a group of major fossil fuel and food exporting countries have actively lobbied to dilute official reports produced by climate scientists on behalf of the UN.

Unearthed reported it had been handed a cache of documents that detail how a small clutch of nations is attempting to water-down the International Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) upcoming assessment of the world's options for limiting global warming so as to excise calls to phase out coal power stations and reduce meat and dairy consumption.

Australia, Saudi Arabia, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and major beef producers such as Brazil and Argentina stand accused of seeking amendments to the IPCC's report that significantly weaken its conclusions and recommendations.

For example, some diplomats suggested phrases like "the need for urgent and accelerated mitigation actions at all scales" should be eliminated. In another section of the draft IPCC report on the "accelerated decarbonisation of electricity through renewable energy", Saudi Arabia complained the IPCC was "excluding natural gas and clean fossil fuel technologies e.g. CCUS and DAC from the decarbonization electricity generation Net Zero models".

Similarly, officials from Brazil requested the full deletion of sentences that pointed to the need to curb emissions from meat, including a seemingly innocuous passage that read: "Diets low in meat and dairy are already prevalent in many countries and cultures and their take-up is increasing from current low levels elsewhere. Plant-based diets can reduce GHG emissions by up to 50 per cent compared to the average emission intensive Western diet."

Observers warned the lobbying provided further evidence that some of the key players at COP26 remain willing to block measures that could curb demand for polluting products, even as they nominally back the Paris Agreement's overarching goals.