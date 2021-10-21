Financing the transition to a net zero global economy is projected to require trillions of dollars of investment, and that money certainly cannot be found through public finance alone.

Delivering his keynote at BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival, Bank of America's president of international Bernie Mensah discused the role of banks in accelerating capital deployment to scale the technologies and innovation needed to achieve climate goals.

His conversation with BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray can be watched again in full above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 29 September 2021 featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand by signing up for free on the Net Zero Festival website.

Bank of America is a partner of the Net Zero Festival.