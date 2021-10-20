Fresh wave of local councils pledge to achieve net zero ahead of UK 2050 deadline

As COP26 approaches, 23 more local authorities have joined the UK100 network and committed to reaching net zero at least five years earlier than the UK government, the group today announced.

The Greater London Authority, South Tyneside Council, Portsmouth City Council, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan are among the new signatories of the 'Net Zero Pledge' that commits local authorities to neutralising council emissions by 2030 and area-wide emissions by 2045.

There are now 88 mayors and council leaders, representing over half of the UK population, that are committed to delivering net zero emissions ahead of the central government's 2050 target date. The group has more than doubled in size since 41 councils signed up to the initiative when it launched in December 2020.

"As the international community comes together in Glasgow for COP26, global decisions need to be delivered at a local level. It's a task that will need bold leadership, legislative clarity, shifts in behaviour and enthusiastic adoption of new technologies," said Christopher Hammond, network membership director at UK100. "Local government is uniquely placed to overcome these challenges. Not only do they provide services, but they have a unique sphere of influence.

"Fantastic things are already happening from UK100's ambitious members, in county, city and town halls across the country. They are already playing a decisive role in tackling climate change ahead of the UK government's target, making their communities fairer, safer and greener."

New signatory, John Biggs mayor of the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, said the council would launch a Net Zero Carbon Partnership Action Plan during COP26. "We are planting trees, investing in renewable energy and electric charging points, improving the energy efficiency of our schools and buildings, and working hard to improve recycling boroughwide. We are focused on reducing reliance on petrol and phasing out diesel vehicles," he said.

The expansion of UK100 comes as the UK government published its Net Zero Strategy on Tuesday, detailing a raft of policy plans and spending commitments that are designed to help the UK achieve its medium and long term climate goals.

The Net Zero Strategy includes a number of measures to support local authorities in delivering on their net zero plans, and takes up the UK100's recommendation to establish a forum bringing together national and local leaders to regularly discuss net zero policy and delivery options.

New UK100 member Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, said local authorities were poised to ramp up climate action right across the UK. "This isn't about talk, it's about action," she said. "It's about leading on the issues that we can directly affect and using our collective power to bring about national policy change. "We've already set ourselves ambition targets as a council and we are delivering on those. Our next challenge is to work in partnership across the borough and beyond. The most significant changes need national policy change and significant investment from central government. By working together as UK100 we can hopefully make a real difference on bringing forward those big national policy changes we are so desperate to see."

She also stressed that accelerating decarbonisation benefits could bring multiple benefits for local authorities and the people and businesses they serve. "Signing this pledge is not just good for the planet but for the people of South Tyneside, who deserve warm homes, affordable energy, clean air, local and seasonal food, access to thriving nature and healthy landscapes, and to live in a place we can all be proud of," she said. "Local authorities across the country are leading the fight against climate change in our communities, we now need national policy change to help us go further and bring others on the journey with us."