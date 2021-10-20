Top 10 takeaways from the Treasury's Greening Finance report

clock • 7 min read
Top 10 takeaways from the Treasury's Greening Finance report

Investment Week's Lauren Mason takes the microscope to the Treasury's sweeping new plans to try and accelerate flows of green investment

Investment Week looks at the key points from the Treasury's newly published sustainable investing roadmap, which details a raft of new measures designed to ramp up green investment, including the introduction...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Receive full access to businessgreen.com, indispensable information for business professionals

Choose from our 3 paid membership levels

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and RES team up for £3bn UK green hydrogen plan

14 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Sustainability Disclosure Requirements: Treasury sets out new environmental reporting rules for businesses

18 October 2021 • 5 min read
03

'Affordable choice': Government fires up plan to drive down cost of clean heat

18 October 2021 • 10 min read
04

Government poised to deliver Net Zero Strategy, but will it be bold enough?

18 October 2021 • 9 min read
05

Net Zero Strategy: Government unveils historic plan to make UK 'fighting fit' for the global green industrial revolution

19 October 2021 • 11 min read

More on Investment

River Clyde, Glasgow / Credit: COP26
Management

BusinessGreen to host COP26 Business Briefing webinars

Hosted as part of BusinessGreen's COP26 Hub in association with Schneider Electric and BCG, pre- and post-event interactive webinars will provide exclusive insights into what the Glasgow Summit means for the business community

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 20 October 2021 • 2 min read
'Window of opportunity is closing': UN warns fossil fuel production plans set to breach Paris Agreement goals
Climate change

'Window of opportunity is closing': UN warns fossil fuel production plans set to breach Paris Agreement goals

Production Gap report reveals governments still plan to produce more than double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than is consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5C

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 October 2021 • 5 min read
Credit: Centrica
Policy

Net Zero Strategy: We have a plan

The government's new strategy is high risk and financially underpowered, but it still represents a massive boost for the green economy and may yet deliver on its enormous promise

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 October 2021 • 6 min read