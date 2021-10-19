Prime Minister Boris Johnson this morning used the Global Investment Summit as a curtain-raiser for the government's much-anticipated Net Zero Strategy, announcing almost £10bn of new foreign investment in a wave of primarily low carbon infrastructure projects.

The government confirmed a new package of 18 deals worth £9.7bn, which are set to ramp up investment in a host of clean infrastructure projects, including offshore wind, hydrogen development, carbon capture and storage (CCS), and green homes.

Meanwhile, Johnson shared a virtual stage with billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates to announce the UK government has teamed up with Gates' Breakthrough Energy Catalyst clean tech venture to each invest £200m in a new fund for supporting cutting edge clean tech projects.

"The world's top investors have seen the massive potential in the UK for growth and innovation in the industries of the future," Johnson said. "The fantastic £9.7bn of new investment we have secured today will power our economic recovery, creating thousands of jobs and helping to level up across the country.

"This is just the start. We will see new partnerships for green growth forged at today's Global Investment Summit, as we look ahead to COP26 and beyond."

The new inward investment - which is expected to support at least 30,000 new jobs - was announced alongside the launch of a new Investment Atlas from the Department for International Trade, which aims to help international investors identify and execute high priority investment opportunities in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Atlas highlights over 50 strategic investment opportunities and features considerable overlap with the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution and the government's Net Zero Strategy, which is expected to be published this week.

New projects being showcased to investors include offshore wind substructures in Scotland and manufacturing ports in Teesside and Humber, sustainable food systems delivery in Telford, and net zero transport projects in Coventry.

"The UK is the best investment destination in the world and our Investment Atlas will help to drive more investment into green industries across the UK, and make it easier for businesses to make decisions on where and what to invest in," said International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan. "These investment deals announced today will create jobs, boost the economy, spread prosperity and level up the country as we build back better and greener."

The new package of investment includes a headline £6bn commitment from European energy giant Iberdrola to expand its East Anglia Hub, although the company stressed the plans were subject to securing planning consent and a Contract for Difference for its proposed offshore wind farm projects.

Similarly, global logistics firm Prologis announced plans to invest £1.5bn over the next three years to develop net zero carbon warehouses across London, the South-East, and Midlands, supporting around 14,000 new jobs, while waste management giant said it is to invest £1bn in decarbonisation technologies at five UK sites and Eren Paper unveiled plans to invest £500m to acquire a mill in Shotton, North Wales and convert it to produce cardboard manufactured from paper waste.

And in a further boost to the government's Net Zero Strategy, AB InBev's Budweiser Brewing Group announced it has teamed up with green hydrogen specialist Protium on a £100m project to deploy zero emission green hydrogen at the Magor brewery in South Wales.

Similarly, Getir announced plans to invest £100m to rapidly expand its superfast grocery delivery service across the UK, which utilises a 100 per cent electric fleet of delivery vehicles, while Malaysian conglomerate Petra Group said it is to invest £30m in establishing the Petra Modular business in the UK to deliver sustainable modular homes and a further £30m in establishing a 'Green Rubber' business in the UK.

Separately, Johnson touted the launch of a new Catalyst programme, which will see the UK government work with Gates' Breakthrough Energy Catalyst to bring together businesses, governments, philanthropists, and individuals to invest in early stage climate technologies. The program is expected to focus on four key green technology areas: green hydrogen, long term energy storage, sustainable aviation fuels, and direct air capture.

The government said it has already committed at least £200m for the development, demonstration and deployment of UK projects in these areas as part of its £1bn Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, and has now secured £200m of match funding from investors and businesses partnered with the Breakthrough Energy Catalyst.

"We will only achieve our ambitious climate goals if we rapidly scale up new technologies in areas like green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuels - technologies that seemed impossible just a few years ago," Johnson said. "Ahead of COP26, this new partnership with Catalyst is a boost to the UK's vision for a green industrial revolution. It will help to bring innovative technologies to market globally, while building new skills and creating high-quality jobs across the UK."

The partnership was welcomed by Gates, who predicted the alliance with the UK government would "accelerate the deployment of these critical climate solutions, helping to make them more affordable and accessible".

"In order to achieve net-zero emissions, we need to reduce the costs of clean technologies so they can compete with and replace the high-emitting products we use today - I call this difference in price the Green Premium," he said. "Working with public and private sector leaders, including the UK, Catalyst will be a key vehicle for reducing Green Premiums, building the clean industries of tomorrow, and creating lasting jobs in communities around the world."

The latest announcements form part of the government's 'Net Zero Week', which will see it release a raft of long-awaited policy documents ahead of next month's COP26 Climate Summit detailing how it intends to accelerate the net zero transition.

Last night the Treasury announced plans for a significant strengthening of corporate sustainability reporting rules and the government unveiled details of its Heat and Buildings Strategy, confirming plans for a new grant scheme for heat pump installations and a host of reforms designed to accelerate the development and deployment of clean heat technologies.

The full Heat and Building Strategy is expected to be published later today and the government's overarching Net Zero Strategy is also imminent, which is set to include a raft on plans on how to accelerate decarbonisation efforts, including new support for nuclear power plants, CCS, and electric vehicles, among other areas.

Finally, the Treasury is poised to publish a controversial review of the potential costs of the net zero transition, which critics have already warned - based on briefings about the report - is likely to be overly pessimistic about the net costs of climate action.

Green business groups and campaigners have broadly welcomed the measures announced to date, arguing they should catalyse a significant uptick in investment in clean technologies. However, they have also warned that the current plans will not yet put the UK on track to meet its net zero goals and further longer term funding and policy commitments are required to trigger more rapid emissions reductions.