Ford to invest £230m in converting Merseyside factory into EV component plant

Ford has announced it will spend £230m on transforming its Halewood plant on Merseyside into its first electric vehicle (EV) component assembly factory in Europe.

The US auto giant announced this morning that it intends to start building electric power units at the site from 2024, with plans to produce 250,000 units annually for zero emission cars and vans sold in Europe.

It said that the plans had been possible thanks to an undisclosed amount of financial support from the UK government's Automotive Transformation Fund. The Financial Times reported the firm had secured around £30m of government support.

Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe, said the investment would help the carmaker deliver on plans to electrify the majority of the vehicles it sells in Europe by the end of this decade.

"This is an important step, marking Ford's first in-house investment in all-electric vehicle component manufacturing in Europe," he said. "It strengthens further our ability to deliver 100 per cent of Ford passenger vehicles in Europe being all-electric and two-thirds of our commercial vehicle sales being all-electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030."

"We also want to thank the UK government for its support for this important investment at Halewood which reconfirms Ford's continuing commitment to the UK and our position as a leading investor in this country's auto industry and technological base," he added.

The investment is reportedly set to help safeguard 500 jobs at the plant, which currently builds engine and transmissions for a number of fossil fuel powered passenger and commercial vehicles and exports 100 per cent of its production.

As the UK's 2030 phase out date for the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles draws nearer and demand for EVs surges, the owners of several car factories across Britain have announced ambitious investment packages designed to overhaul their production processes for an electric future.

This summer, Nissan unveiled ambitious plans to raise £1bn from various financial backers, including the government, to build a battery gigafactory at its site in Sunderland. Meanwhile, Vauxhall owner Stellantis recently announced it would invest £100m to shift production at its Ellesmere port factory in Cheshire from internal combustion engine cars towards electric vans.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Ford's decision to build EV components in Merseyside was "further proof" the UK was "one of the best locations in the world for high-quality automotive manufacturing".

"In this highly competitive, global race to secure electric vehicle manufacturing, our priority is to ensure the UK reaps the benefits," Kwarteng said. "Today's announcement, backed by government funding, is a huge vote of confidence in Britain's economic future and our plans to ramp up electric vehicle production. It will future-proof Halewood's proud industrial heritage and secure high-skilled, well-paid jobs across the North West for years to come."

Kevin Pearson, convenor for the Unite union at the Halewood plant, similarly applauded the "important investment" that he stressed would protect jobs into the future. "The decision recognises the experience, commitment and competitiveness of our world class workforce and is a great source of pride for all of us working at Halewood transmission plant and for the wider community," he said.

Ford's plan to start producing EV parts in the UK complement a seperate plan from the carmaker to spend $1bn on modernising its flagship vehicle assembly factory in Cologne to manufacture EVs. It expects its first European-built, all-electric passenger cars to roll off the production line in 2023.